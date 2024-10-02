Jahmyr Gibbs “About to Really Take Off,” Per Dan Campbell

The Detroit Lions are looking like one of the powerhouses of the NFC at 3-1. However, one key player could be ready to take the league by storm according to head coach, Dan Campbell. That would be second-year running back, Jahmyr Gibbs.

“He’s coming on,” Campbell said of Gibbs, who dealt with a preseason hamstring issue. “I feel like he and (Sam) LaPorta both, yesterday they looked like, OK here we go, man. They go their legs back under them. They look as healthy as they’ve looked since the beginning of training camp, and they’re on the uptick. (Gibbs) continues to get better, and there was about probably three runs in there yesterday that are this close to going all the way. It’s been like that every week. There’s been more and more of these that are this close. So, I would anticipate he’s about to really take off. He’s coming on.”

Gibbs has formed a dynamic backfield combination with fellow running back, David Montgomery, dating back to last season. However, Dan Campbell seems to be anticipating a massive jump in development for Jahmyr Gibbs. After all, he was the 12th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Stock Could Be Rising

Jahmyr Gibbs’ Season With Detroit So Far

Gibbs has had a solid four games to start the new campaign. Coming off an impressive rookie season where he was selected to the Pro Bowl, the former Alabama product has left his imprint on Detroit’s ground game in a positive way. So far this year, he has logged 285 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns, and even gotten involved in the passing game with 11 receptions and one receiving touchdown. Gibbs is also averaging 5.3 rushing yards per attempt, 71.3 rushing yards per game, and 13.5 rushing attempts per game. With numbers like these thus far, it seems as if Jahmyr Gibbs has really settled into the more physical nature of the NFL.

Other Notable Player for the Detroit Lions

The Lions have a few other young players they are excited about on their roster. One player the team is high on is rookie defensive back, Terrion Arnold. He has certainly had some growing pains in his rookie year so far, but the Lions know he has potential. Another player to watch is wideout, Jameson Williams. He may not be a household name like Amon-Ra St. Brown. However, he has a solid ceiling. Second year tight end, Sam LaPorta, should also continue to have a positive impact for the team. Combine this young talent with an already well-put together roster and the Detroit Lions are serious contenders for the Super Bowl this year.