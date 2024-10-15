De’Aaron Fox to Bypass Three-Year Contract Extension

Sacramento’s star point guard, De’Aaron Fox, is reportedly turning down a contract extension. The deal would have been for three years and $165 million. The All-Star guard could sign a bigger deal in 2025 and can also test free agency as early as 2026. There is also some incentive in play as well with Fox. Were he to make an All-NBA Team this year, he would be eligible for as much as $345 million over five years on a supermax deal. Considering all of this, do not be surprised if De’Aaron Fox is one of best performing players this year.

De’Aaron Fox to Bypass Three-Year, $165 Million Contract Extension

De’Aaron Fox Eyeing Possible Career Season

Fox is certainly capable of having a career year. Last season, he led the league in steals per game (2.0). He also continued to solidify himself as one of the best scorers in the entire Association. During the 2023-24 campaign, Fox averaged 26.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.6 total rebounds per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Many feel as if he was snubbed from an All-Star selection.

For the former Kentucky product’s career, he has logged 21.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game to go along with an effective field goal percentage of 51.6 percent. With numbers like these, it would not be surprising to see De’Aaron Fox to have his best season of his career this coming year. Especially with the incentive he has were he to make an All-NBA Team. While $165 million is certainly a lot of money, one has to respect Fox for betting on himself. He is one of the more underrated players in the league. Fox will be looking to prove that he is one of the best guards in the game this coming season.

Sacramento Looking to Bounce Back This Year

The Kings barely missed the playoffs last year. A far cry from the year before where they were the biggest surprise of the year finishing as a top-five seed in the Western Conference. However, the addition of DeMar DeRozan will only add to their offensive firepower. Domantas Sabonis and De’Aaron Fox are still there as well forming a solid dynamic duo. While the team defense is still a concern, the Sacramento Kings have so much offensive production that will keep them in plenty of games this year. Do not be surprised if they are back in the Western Conference playoff picture. Especially with De’Aaron Fox having something to prove to the league.