Coach Prime is looking out for the best interest of his star players. Deion Sanders said quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter will decide where they go in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Deion Sanders Say Shedeur Sanders And Travis Hunter Will Pull An “Eli” In The 2025 NFL Draft

“There’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen… It’s gonna be an Eli.” -Coach Prime on Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter entering the NFL Draft @mworthofgame pic.twitter.com/01cSl3y12N — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 23, 2024

On the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast Friday, Sanders said he believes Shedeur and Hunter will be selected in the top four picks in the 2025 NFL Drat, with one going first overall.

However, Sanders said his son and Hunter will control their own destinies and pick where they want to go.

“I know where I want them to go,” Sanders said on the podcast. “So, it’s certain cities that ain’t gonna happen. It’s going to be an Eli.”

“Eli” refers to Eli Manning, the former No. 1 pick taken by the San Diego Chargers in the 2004 NFL Draft. However, Manning said he would not play for the Chargers, so San Diego traded Manning to the New York Giants for quarterback Philip Rivers.

Manning went on to win two Super Bowls for the Giants.

Where does Sanders envision his top players winding up in 2025? For starters, he doesn’t want Shedeur going “going nowhere cold.” Coach Prime mentioned multiple franchises where he wants his two stars to go.

“There were certain cities that fit,” Deion said. “Atlanta fit, and I want that for my kids. All of them. I want the right fit. [Atlanta] was the first time I saw Black people in positions of authority. It blew my mind. It was real in Atlanta. I had never seen anything like that in my life.”

Sanders also mentioned the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, and Baltimore Ravens as potential destinations for Sheduer and Hunter. Sanders played for all five franchises during his NFL career.

I love me some Deion. https://t.co/S3CSrw38ve — Eli Manning (@EliManning) March 25, 2024

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Expected To Be Top Picks In The 2025 NFL Draft

If Deion and Shedeur Sanders are serious about "pulling an Eli," I think they can do it, and maybe they should. But I don't think it's about player empowerment. pic.twitter.com/MZPoEtehsp — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) March 25, 2024

The 2024 NFL Draft has yet to happen, so it’s very early to start talking about the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, the 2025 quarterback class is expected to be weaker than the 2024 class. The three quarterbacks at the top of most big boards for 2025 are (in no particular order): Sanders, Georgia’s Carson Beck, and Texas’ Quinn Ewers.

Hunter is one of the top five non-QBs in the 2025 draft class.

If Shedeur and Hunter have big seasons for Colorado in 2024, they might hear their names called first and second in the 2025 NFL Draft.