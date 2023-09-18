NFL News and Rumors

Deja Vu: The Cincinnati Bengals Are 0-2 For The Third Time In The Past Four Seasons

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Cincinnati Bengals NFL Joe Burrows

The Cincinnati Bengals are 0-2 in 2023.

This team is filled with young stars and is just a year removed from a trip to the Super Bowl.

Bengals fans should not worry; this team has a history of slow starts.

Since 2020, the Bengals have started 0-2 every season except for 2021.

Three out of the past four years have been characterized by slow starts.

There is plenty of time for this team to get things together and pick up momentum.

They have done it before, but there are two new wrinkles that could complicate the plan.

 

1. Joe Burrow’s Calf

As Bengals fans are well aware, Burrow missed a lot of training camp with a calf injury.

Burrow explained the slow start in 2023 because he lacked the necessary preparation time on the field with his team.

However, he appeared to be in pain in the Week 2 game which indicates all is not well with his calf.

 

2. AFC North Is More Competitive

Arguably, all three of the Bengals’ competitors in the AFC North division, the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, and Pittsburgh Steelers, have improved their rosters in 2023.

The Bengals’ two losses are to AFC North teams, the Browns and Ravens.

They are the only winless team in the division.

The Bengals could have a harder time winning the division or securing a playoff spot if their slow start continues.

The Bengals finally get a non-division opponent in Week 3, and Burrow has an extra day to get the calf healthy.

They will host the 1-1 Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football on September 25, 2023.

NFL Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Bengals NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
dallas cowboys celebrabe week 2 play (1)

Lights, Sound, Action: Twitter Reacts To NFL Happenings During Entertaining Week 2

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
panthers brian burns enters mnf with no new deal (1)
Panthers Notebook: Disgruntled OLB Brian Burns Will Rush To Play; G Cade Mays Earns Start; WR DJ Chark May Return On Monday Night Football
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 17 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Adrian Peterson Is Aiming To Become The 5th NFL Player To Win “Dancing With The Stars”
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Sep 16 2023
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
NFL Week 2 Player Props: Daniel Jones Among Best Prop Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith
NFL Week 2 SGP & Parlay Picks: +1182 Odds Among Our Best Parlay Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
Myles Garrett
How to Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 2 Doubleheader | Free MNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17min
NFL News and Rumors
Tyreek Hill
How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 2 | Free SNF Live Stream
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  2h
More News
Arrow to top