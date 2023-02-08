NFL News and Rumors

Derek Carr Expected To Meet With Saints On Wednesday

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
Derek Carr of The Raiders plays against the Rams.

Derek Carr’s NFL free-agency tour will begin in New Orleans as the Las Vegas Raiders will allow the Saints to speak with the veteran quarterback. According to sources, the Saints will host Carr on a visit expected to occur on Wednesday.

The Raiders plan to move on from Carr this offseason, so allowing teams to speak with Carr is the first step toward their impending breakup.

February 15 Deadline

The Raiders do not have much time left to decide on Carr. On February 15, Carr will be guaranteed $40.4 million over the next two years. Therefore, they will need to either trade or release Carr before February 15 to avoid paying his guaranteed money.

The Raiders would prefer to trade Carr and receive compensation in return. However, Carr has a no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he can veto any trade request.

Last offseason, Carr signed a three-year, $121.5 million extension. However, head coach Josh McDaniels benched Carr after a Week 16 loss to the Raiders. Carr then agreed to step away from the team, unofficially ending his tenure with the Raiders.

New Orleans Makes Sense For Carr

In all likelihood, Carr will get released ahead of next week’s deadline. However, the Saints should still have interest in the 31-year-old Carr.

Since Drew Brees’s departure after the 2020 season, the Saints have been searching for their next franchise quarterback. Jameis Winston, Ian Book, Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill, and Andy Dalton have all made starts at quarterback over the last two seasons. However, the Saints failed to reach the playoffs in both seasons.

Carr will draw a lot of interest from other teams that need starting quarterbacks. The Tampa Bay Buccanneers, New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, Carolina Panthers, and Washington Commanders are all looking to upgrade at the quarterback position with a player like Carr.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Super Bowl Betting Offer

BetOnline $1000 Super Bowl Betting Offers & Free Bet Bonuses

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
20% of the US Population Will Bet $16 Billion on Super Bowl 2023
20% of the US Population Will Bet $16 Billion on Super Bowl 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Eagles CB Darius Slay takes shot at Patricia ahead of Super Bowl
Eagles CB Darius Slay Takes Shot At Matt Patricia Ahead of Super Bowl
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Andy Reid gets a gatorade bath in Super Bowl LIV.
Super Bowl LVII Props: Gatorade, National Anthem, And Coin Toss
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  17h
NFL News and Rumors
Steve Wilks stands on the sideline as Carolina Panthers Interim Coach, and will become the 49ers Defensive Coordinator.
49ers To Hire Steve Wilks As Defensive Coordinator
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady of the New England Patriots embrace after winning the AFC Championship.
Tom Brady Dismisses The ‘Stupid’ Brady Vs. Belichick Debate
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 7 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Opening Night.
Eagles Jeffrey Lurie Says Jalen Hurts Has Nothing To Prove
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  23h
More News
Arrow to top