Derwin James, Chargers agree to four-year $76.5 million extension

Derwin James has officially signed a four-year, $76.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

He’s widely regarded as one of the best safeties in all of football and what he’s getting paid is certainly well deserved.

There’s an argument to be made that he would be making even more money if he was able to stay on the field a bit more throughout the past few seasons. He’s had to deal with a few tough injuries, but he looks healthy right now and that’s what the Chargers are going with.

Derwin James New Contract

According to Ian Rapoport:

“Sources: #Chargers S Derwin James is signing a 4-year extension averaging $19.1M per year making him the highest paid Safety in NFL history. The deal includes a record-breaking $42M guaranteed. James makes a record $29M in year 1. Contract done by David Mulugheta of Athletes 1st” “#Chargers S Derwin James, who had been holding in and now will practice, gets a massive deal. 4 years, $76.532M in new money as the highest paid safety. The $29M in year 1 is also a record. The two sides had been close for a few days, just closed the gap”

Chargers Could Win It All This Season

This Chargers team has a legitimate chance of winning the Super Bowl this season. When looking at the type of team that they have with Justin Herbert, Khalil Mack, Mike Williams, Keegan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and many others, this team is as good as anybody in the NFL.

It won’t be an easy task for them to complete considering how tough the AFC West is with the Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and Las Vegas Raiders, but once again, they surely have enough to complete the task if things go their way.

With another big leap from Justin Herbert this season, the Los Angeles Chargers could certainly be one of the best teams in football.