Dewayne Dedmon re-signs with Miami Heat

Dewayne Dedmon re-signed with the Miami Heat on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed to the public. In the 2021-22 NBA season, the center averaged 6.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and almost 1.0 assist per game in a total of 67 games played. Plus, the nine-year veteran shot 56.6% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range.

When Heat president Pat Riley was asked about Dedmon’s impact on the team, he said, “Dewayne brings essential attributes to the center position, including size, length, physicality, rebounding, scoring and a defensive mentality to protect the rim.” He turns 33 in August, and the center was a good backup to Bam Adebayo last season.

“He has proven to be a great veteran for us and we are fortunate to have him back,” Riley continued. Dedmon was traded by the Hawks to the Pistons for Tony Snell and Khyri Thomas on Nov. 20, 2020. Four days later, the Pistons waived him.

NBA betting picks, news, sports betting content and rumors are under the tab above.

Dewayne Dedmon adds size to the Heat’s bench

Moreover, on Apr. 8, 2021, Dedmon signed a veteran-minimum contract with the Heat to finish out the remainder of the 2020-21 season with the team. Then, months later, he went on to sign a one-year contract with the team on Aug. 8.

According to Shams Charania, although the terms of Dedmon’s newest contract were undisclosed, one report suggests that it’s a two-year, $9 million deal. But multiple sources cannot confirm this one report.

Anyway, Dedmon will be competing with Omer Yurtseven and Orlando Robinson for minutes. In a total of 56 games, Yurtseven averaged 5.3 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. He averaged 52.6% shooting from the floor as well. As for Robinson, he went undrafted.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

Dedmon displayed notable performances in the 2021-22 season

In the Heat’s 118-92 win over the Bulls on Dec. 11, Dewayne Dedmon finished his performance with a double-double. He amassed 20 points and 12 rebounds in 29 minutes played. And in the Heat’s 127-109 win against the Bulls on Apr. 2, the center scored 14 points in just 20 minutes of action.

During the Eastern Conference Finals, Dedmon averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds per game versus the Celtics. Despite appearing in only four games against Boston, the center still averaged 60% shooting from the floor.

Yesterday, the Heat re-signed Caleb Martin on a three-year, $20.5 million deal. Last season, in a total of 60 games played, the third-year player averaged 9.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

Not to mention, he shot 50.7% from the field. Martin maintained career-high numbers last season in points, rebounds, steals, shooting percentage and minutes played. Dewayne Dedmon and Caleb Martin are solid re-signings by Pat Riley. Other news stories and rumors related to the Miami Heat are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.