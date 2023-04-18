NBA News and Rumors

Draymond Green asked for X-ray on right ankle after Game 2 loss to Kings

Author image
James Foglio
Linkedin
3 min read
Warriors Draymond Green asked for X-ray on right ankle after Game 2 loss to Kings

Draymond Green was ejected in Game 2 with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings after stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, and Green also asked for an X-ray on his right ankle following his exit.

When Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound and turned to advance up the court, Sabonis slipped and fell in the paint. The three-time All-Star then proceeded to grab Green’s right leg. After Green wiggled his leg off Sabonis’ grip, he stepped on Sabonis’ chest.

According to a couple of NBA betting sites, Draymond Green and the Warriors have seventh-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.

Draymond Green requested an X-ray after experiencing soreness in his right ankle, a source told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears. The Golden State forward believes his injury was caused by Sabonis grabbing it.

Sabonis received a technical foul, and Green was issued a fragrant foul 2, leading to an automatic ejection. “When I fell, I was protecting myself, and then the incident happened,” said Sacramento’s center. “There is no room for that in our game today.”

Warriors’ Draymond Green asked for X-ray on right ankle after stomping on Domantas Sabonis’ chest in Monday night’s Game 2 loss against Kings

Furthermore, Sabonis’ X-rays on his sternum came back negative. Green provided his take of the situation to reporters after the loss. “My leg got grabbed — the second time in two nights — and the referee is just watching,” said the four-time NBA champ.

“I got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. … I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away.”

Green is facing a potential suspension by the league, per sources. Moreover, the 11-year veteran ended his outing with eight points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 32 minutes of action. He finished 3-of-6 (50%) shooting from the field and drained one 3-pointer as well.

Additionally, the Kings became the first team to take a 2-0 series lead over Golden State in the Stephen Curry era. The Warriors finished Game 2 with 22 turnovers. Can the Dubs bounce back if Draymond Green has to serve a one-game suspension? Sacramento faces Golden State in Game 3 at Chase Center this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Kings NBA News and Rumors News Warriors
Author image
Linkedin

James Foglio

James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

James Foglio

Linkedin
James is an avid basketball and football fan. His favorite teams are the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots. He earned his bachelor's degree in English and Creative Writing at South New Hampshire University.
View All Posts By James Foglio

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
How to watch or stream Hawks vs Celtics Game 2 NBA Playoffs First Round tonight?

How to watch or stream Hawks vs. Celtics Game 2 NBA Playoffs First Round tonight?

Author image James Foglio  •  13min
NBA News and Rumors
New York Knicks guard Josh Hart walks.
Knicks’ Josh Hart Doubtful For Game 2 With Sprained Left Ankle
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sits down.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Update: Mike Budenholzer Shares Optimistic Update
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dribbles the ball.
NBA Championship 2023 Odds: Bucks, Celtics Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 15 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid stands hunched over.
NBA Awards 2022-2023: Embiid, Giannis, Jokic Named MVP Finalists
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 15 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Mike Brown stands and stares.
Kings’ Mike Brown Voted NBCA’s Coach of the Year
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Apr 13 2023
NBA News and Rumors
rsz_damian-lillard
Miami Heat Could Go After Damian Lillard, Says Brian Windhorst
Author image Anthony Cardenas  •  Apr 13 2023
More News
Arrow to top