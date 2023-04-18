Draymond Green was ejected in Game 2 with 7:03 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Golden State Warriors’ 114-106 loss to the Sacramento Kings after stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis, and Green also asked for an X-ray on his right ankle following his exit.
When Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound and turned to advance up the court, Sabonis slipped and fell in the paint. The three-time All-Star then proceeded to grab Green’s right leg. After Green wiggled his leg off Sabonis’ grip, he stepped on Sabonis’ chest.
According to a couple of NBA betting sites, Draymond Green and the Warriors have seventh-shortest odds to win the championship. Check out which sportsbooks are showing better odds for the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets.
Draymond Green wanted an X-ray done on his right ankle last night and blames Domantas Sabonis for injuring it, per @MarcJSpears pic.twitter.com/zONIG7IrRq
— NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 18, 2023
Draymond Green requested an X-ray after experiencing soreness in his right ankle, a source told Andscape’s Marc J. Spears. The Golden State forward believes his injury was caused by Sabonis grabbing it.
Sabonis received a technical foul, and Green was issued a fragrant foul 2, leading to an automatic ejection. “When I fell, I was protecting myself, and then the incident happened,” said Sacramento’s center. “There is no room for that in our game today.”
Furthermore, Sabonis’ X-rays on his sternum came back negative. Green provided his take of the situation to reporters after the loss. “My leg got grabbed — the second time in two nights — and the referee is just watching,” said the four-time NBA champ.
“I got to land my foot somewhere, and I’m not the most flexible person, so it’s not stretching that far. … I can only step so far with someone pulling my leg away.”
Draymond Green steps on Domantas Sabonis.
He was fouled 2 times maliciously and ejected. Unacceptable
#flagrant2 pic.twitter.com/Dm3kBBmQEY
— Diana (@Anna421552) April 18, 2023
Green is facing a potential suspension by the league, per sources. Moreover, the 11-year veteran ended his outing with eight points, four rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 32 minutes of action. He finished 3-of-6 (50%) shooting from the field and drained one 3-pointer as well.
Additionally, the Kings became the first team to take a 2-0 series lead over Golden State in the Stephen Curry era. The Warriors finished Game 2 with 22 turnovers. Can the Dubs bounce back if Draymond Green has to serve a one-game suspension? Sacramento faces Golden State in Game 3 at Chase Center this Thursday at 10 p.m. ET.
