Eagles Jeffrey Lurie Says Jalen Hurts Has Nothing To Prove

After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, quarterback Jalen Hurts is in line for a huge contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie showed no hesitation when asked about signing Hurts to a long-term contract at Super Bowl Opening Night.

“I don’t think he has anything to prove [to be the long-term answer at quarterback],” Lurie said via ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. “He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field, off the field. He’s 24 years old, incredibly mature, and, most importantly, driven to be even better. What we’re seeing today I think is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness as he has since high school, since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us.”

Hurts Enters Final Year Of Rookie Deal

Jalen Hurts at the Super Bowl on his future with the Eagles “This is a special place here, a place I'd love to be forever."#JalenHurts says he’s not worried about a contract extension at the #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/kccyZWnEJD — Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) February 7, 2023

The quarterback will enter the fourth and final year of his rookie contract in 2023. Drafted in the second round of the 2o20 NFL Draft, Hurts is set to make a base salary of $4.3 million in 2023, according to Spotrac.

Hurts will be eligible for an extension this offseason, and talks between the quarterback and the Eagles will ramp up in the coming months. However, Lurie said those discussions will begin after the Super Bowl as winning the game remains the only focus for the team.

Hurts MVP-Caliber Year

In his third season with the Eagles, Hurts had the best season of his young career.

In the regular season, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions while having a QBR of 66.3. The quarterback also rushed for 760 yards and led the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns. Hurts went 14-1 as a starter, helping the Eagles earn the number-one seed in the NFC.

Due to his stellar season, Hurts is a finalist for AP Most Valuable Player and AP Offensive Player of the Year. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on February 9.