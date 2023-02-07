NFL News and Rumors

Eagles Jeffrey Lurie Says Jalen Hurts Has Nothing To Prove

Dan Girolamo
Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles on Super Bowl Opening Night.

After leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl, quarterback Jalen Hurts is in line for a huge contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie showed no hesitation when asked about signing Hurts to a long-term contract at Super Bowl Opening Night.

“I don’t think he has anything to prove [to be the long-term answer at quarterback],” Lurie said via ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio. “He is an MVP-caliber quarterback, an incredible leader of the team on the field, off the field. He’s 24 years old, incredibly mature, and, most importantly, driven to be even better. What we’re seeing today I think is just the beginning for Jalen. This guy will attack every weakness as he has since high school, since college. The future is bright and very exciting for all of us.”

Hurts Enters Final Year Of Rookie Deal

The quarterback will enter the fourth and final year of his rookie contract in 2023. Drafted in the second round of the 2o20 NFL Draft, Hurts is set to make a base salary of $4.3 million in 2023, according to Spotrac.

Hurts will be eligible for an extension this offseason, and talks between the quarterback and the Eagles will ramp up in the coming months. However, Lurie said those discussions will begin after the Super Bowl as winning the game remains the only focus for the team.

Hurts MVP-Caliber Year

In his third season with the Eagles, Hurts had the best season of his young career.

In the regular season, Hurts threw for 3,701 yards, 22 touchdowns, and six interceptions while having a QBR of 66.3. The quarterback also rushed for 760 yards and led the NFL with 13 rushing touchdowns. Hurts went 14-1 as a starter, helping the Eagles earn the number-one seed in the NFC.

Due to his stellar season, Hurts is a finalist for AP Most Valuable Player and AP Offensive Player of the Year. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on February 9.

Eagles NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Brendan Fraser. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
