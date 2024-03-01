The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing safety Kevin Byard, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. The Eagles traded for Byard from the Titans last October. However, the team has decided to move on from the former All-Pro.

Eagles Release Safety Kevin Byard

Eagles are releasing safety Kevin Byard, per source. Eagles acquired Byard from the Titans last October in exchange for a fifth-round pick and a sixth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft along with safety Terrell Edmunds. pic.twitter.com/uClJ0gOYCc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 1, 2024

Before the NFL trade deadline in October, the Eagles acquired Byard from the Titans for a fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick, and safety Terrell Edmunds.

On paper, Byard’s numbers with the Eagles were production. In 10 games, Byard registered 75 tackles, one interception, and three passes defended. The Eagles won their first four games with Byard in the lineup.

However, the Eagles experienced a historic collapse to end their season, losing five of their last six regular-season games.

In the Wild Card Round, the Eagles were dominated in a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield torched the Eagles’ secondary for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

After the season ended, the Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai and hired Vic Fangio as his replacement.

Eagles Must Fix Their Secondary

The Eagles will save around $14 million in cap space by releasing Kevin Byard. They now have approximately $47 million in cap space. Time to cook. pic.twitter.com/LEhEHBdUHk — Brenden Deeg (@BrendenDeeg_) March 1, 2024

Byard’s cap number for 2024 was $14.417 million. The Eagles save nearly $14 million on the cap by releasing Byard.

With Byard out, Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are the only safeties on the roster.

Safety will likely be a position Philadelphia addresses in free agency or through the draft.