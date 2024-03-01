NFL News and Rumors

Eagles Release Safety Kevin Byard

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard (31) intercepts a pass

The Philadelphia Eagles are releasing safety Kevin Byard, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. The Eagles traded for Byard from the Titans last October. However, the team has decided to move on from the former All-Pro.

Eagles Release Safety Kevin Byard

Before the NFL trade deadline in October, the Eagles acquired Byard from the Titans for a fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick, and safety Terrell Edmunds.

On paper, Byard’s numbers with the Eagles were production. In 10 games, Byard registered 75 tackles, one interception, and three passes defended. The Eagles won their first four games with Byard in the lineup.

However, the Eagles experienced a historic collapse to end their season, losing five of their last six regular-season games.

In the Wild Card Round, the Eagles were dominated in a 32-9 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Quarterback Baker Mayfield torched the Eagles’ secondary for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

After the season ended, the Eagles fired defensive coordinator Sean Desai and hired Vic Fangio as his replacement.

Eagles Must Fix Their Secondary

Byard’s cap number for 2024 was $14.417 million. The Eagles save nearly $14 million on the cap by releasing Byard.

With Byard out, Reed Blankenship and Sydney Brown are the only safeties on the roster.

Safety will likely be a position Philadelphia addresses in free agency or through the draft.

Eagles
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
