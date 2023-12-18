NFL News and Rumors

Eagles vs. Seahawks Monday Night Football Player Props

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) runs towards the locker room

Week 15 comes to a close on Monday Night Football as the Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) face the Seattle Seahawks (6-7). Below, we examine the best Monday Night Football player props for Eagles vs. Seahawks in Week 15.

Monday Night Football Week 15 Player Props

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Eagles vs. Seahawks – Monday Night Football Week 15 Props

A.J. Brown Under 6.5 Receptions (-137)

AJ Brown Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Feb. 12, 2023.
Nfl Super Bowl Lvii Kansas City Chiefs Vs Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown is having a phenomenal season. After a rough stretch in November, Brown has 17 receptions on 26 targets for 208 yards in his last two games.

The Seahawks pass defense isn’t elite (243.6 yards/game), but they have talented cornerbacks to match up with Metcalf, including Tre Brown and Tariq Woolen.

While Brown can haul in 10+ catches in any given game, the health of Jalen Hurts will play a big factor in determining the outcome of Monday’s game.

Hurts has been dealing with an illness for the past few days, making him questionable for Monday night’s game. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on Good Morning Football that players dealing with Hurts’ illness typically end up playing.

Even if Hurts starts, he will be limited in some capacity. I expect the Eagles to return to their roots and rely on their running game more. Brown could rack up big numbers in the yards category, but I’m taking the under on 6.5 receptions.

DK Metcalf Over 65.5 Receiving Yards (-118)

Nov 3, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf (14) during the second half at CenturyLink Field. Seattle defeated Tampa Bay 40-34. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf draws a favorable matchup against the Eagles secondary on Monday Night. The Eagles will be without top cornerback Darius Slay, who recently underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and will miss a few weeks.

Even with Slay in the lineup, the Eagles pass defense (259.9 yards/game) has been ranked toward the bottom five for a while now. Philadelphia allows 193.08 yards per game to opposing wide receivers, one of the highest totals in the NFL.

Metcalf has surpassed 65.5 receiving yards in five of the last eight games. In two of the three games Metcalf did not hit 65.5 yards, he went up against the 49ers.

There is a good chance Drew Lock starts at quarterback for the injured Geno Smith. Even if Lock starts, Metcalf can still hit this total because of Philadelphia’s struggling pass defense.

Eagles NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Seattle Seahawks
