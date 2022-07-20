ESPN’s Zach Lowe Calls 2022 76ers Best Team of Joel Embiid’s Career

During a live segment on ESPN’s “NBA Today,” Zach Lowe called the 2022 76ers the best team of Joel Embiid’s NBA playing career. When the host asked Lowe how big of an impact James Harden’s decision has been for the Sixers this offseason, the analyst commented:

“Boy, oh boy. I love what the Sixers have done in the offseason. I’m almost scared again because every year the Sixers sucker me in and make me a big backer of their team.”

“And I love the PJ Tucker move, love the Danuel House move, love the De’Anthony Melton trade. These are the absolute perfect kind of guys to put around the most unstoppable pick-and-roll combinations in the entire NBA of James Harden and Joel Embiid.”

Check out our list of the top 10 online betting sites and sportsbooks in the U.S. in 2022.

ESPN’s Zach Lowe labels 2022 76ers “best team of Joel Embiid’s career”

Of course, the 76ers have had a busy offseason. PJ Tucker signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the 76ers at the start of free agency. Plus, the league is now investigating the team for tampering. If the team goes on to win a championship next season, maybe it was worth it?

Earlier this month, the Sixers also signed Danuel House. Though, the terms of this contract were not disclosed. Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey left a statement after signing House: “Danuel is a very talented two-way player who immediately bolsters our wing depth and strengthens our roster.”

Furthermore, last month, the Grizzlies traded De’Anthony Melton to the 76ers for Danny Green and David Roddy. In the 2021-22 season, Melton averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game with Memphis. He also averaged 40.4% shooting from the field and 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Additionally, Lowe continued, “And if those guys are healthy and Harden is in shape, and if he doesn’t shrink from the moment of elimination games that we’ve seen him do time again, this team on paper absolutely has the chance to win the East and win the championship.”

“They’re that good, they’re that deep, they’re that versatile, it’s the best team on paper of the Joel Embiid era. It’s right there with the Jimmy Butler team that almost beat the Raptors and had a chance to win the title. They can be that good, but they burnt my trust so many times that I’m not quite sure they’ll get there.”

“Milwaukee, Boston and Miami are awesome; the competition is fierce. But they’ve done all they can do with the resources they have to build a team around Harden and Embiid.” Zach Lowe presented a solid take. In the end, this is all a matter of opinion. Fans can only speculate.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

Is the ESPN NBA Today analyst correct?

So, is this team the best of Embiid’s career? Lowe made a fair argument. Having House, Melton, Embiid and Harden on the same team looks good. However, quite a few basketball fans will argue that talent alone is not enough. Team chemistry is also important. Just look at the Lakers from this past season.

The 2015-16 Spurs, 1972-73 Celtics and 2015-16 Warriors are other examples. The Cavaliers came back from a 3-1 series deficit against the Warriors to win their first championship in the 2016 NBA Finals. Golden State ended its regular season with 73 wins. It is imperative for teammates to play well together down the stretch.

Last season, the 76ers finished 51-31 (.622) and ranked fourth overall in the Eastern Conference standings. They clinched their fifth consecutive playoff appearance. Though, they went on to lose in six games against the Heat in the second round of the playoffs.

If the 76ers want to win a championship with the talent they have now, coach Doc Rivers needs to keep his players’ eyes on the prize. They need to steer clear from drama in the 2022-23 season as well.

Rivers has not coached a team to the NBA Finals since 2010. Back then, he had Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo and Paul Pierce on the Celtics. Regardless, the Sixers need to return to the conference finals before they can start thinking about a championship. More articles related to Zach Lowe, Joel Embiid or the 76ers are on the main page.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.