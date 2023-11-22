NFL News and Rumors

Ex Colts All-Pro LB Shaq Leonard Handed Out Turkeys With Team Hours After Being Released

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
2 min read
Darius Shaq Leonard

The Indianapolis Colts made shocking news on Tuesday by releasing the team’s 2018 No. 36 overall draft pick, linebacker Darius “Shaq” Leonard.

Leonard, 28, was the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year, a three-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro, and the 2021 NFL forced fumbles leader.

He could be signed by another team now that he is a free agent, but what Leonard was doing hours after his release is telling of his character.

Instead of packing up and leaving town or being on the phone with his agents, he was spotted with his former team handing out Thanksgiving turkeys in the community.

In an era where football players’ questionable behavior makes headlines, this is a heartwarming story of giving back even if the circumstances are not ideal for Leonard.

It is a story of gratitude for his blessings, paying it forward, and “giving back.”

On top of all of this, he spoke to the media openly and honestly about how he felt.

He was pained by the news and felt an allegiance to his teammates both on and off the field.

Kudos to Leonard and best of luck with his future NFL career.

 

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

