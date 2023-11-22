The Indianapolis Colts made shocking news on Tuesday by releasing the team’s 2018 No. 36 overall draft pick, linebacker Darius “Shaq” Leonard.

Leonard, 28, was the 2018 Defensive Rookie of the Year, a three-time Pro Bowler, a three-time first-team All-Pro, and the 2021 NFL forced fumbles leader.

He could be signed by another team now that he is a free agent, but what Leonard was doing hours after his release is telling of his character.

Instead of packing up and leaving town or being on the phone with his agents, he was spotted with his former team handing out Thanksgiving turkeys in the community.

Despite receiving the terrible news of his release earlier today, Shaquille Leonard is ending his time in Indy how he knows best – giving back to the community with his former teammates @CBS4Indy | @FOX59 pic.twitter.com/iys9TTEN5v — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) November 21, 2023

In an era where football players’ questionable behavior makes headlines, this is a heartwarming story of giving back even if the circumstances are not ideal for Leonard.

It is a story of gratitude for his blessings, paying it forward, and “giving back.”

#Colts LB Shaq Leonard joked that he felt like Craig from the movie “Friday” since he got cut on his day off, but he still showed up to pass out turkeys to the Indy community for Thanksgiving. “I’m all about giving back. Through tough times, good times, no matter what it is.” pic.twitter.com/EGm72Y0J7n — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) November 21, 2023

On top of all of this, he spoke to the media openly and honestly about how he felt.

He was pained by the news and felt an allegiance to his teammates both on and off the field.

Kudos to Leonard and best of luck with his future NFL career.