Ex Minnesota Vikings Hall Of Fame Quarterback Commends Joshua Dobbs

Wendi Oliveros
Joshua Dobbs

One of the most impressive performances in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season was carried out by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

A week ago, Dobbs was in Arizona starting for the Cardinals.

After the Cardinals’ loss and Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury, Dobbs, 28, was traded to the Vikings.

He was only in the building for five days when he was called into action when starter Jaren Hall left the game with a concussion.

There is no doubt that Dobbs is intelligent; he is an actual rocket scientist.

His ability to absorb the playbook quickly and lead the Vikings to a big win over the Falcons was worthy of a lot of kudos around the league.

Former Vikings quarterback and Hall of Famer Warren Moon tweeted Dobbs.

Ex Minnesota Vikings Hall Of Fame Quarterback Commends Joshua Dobbs
He said:

“Very impressed with @josh_dobbsleading Vikings to a comeback win over Atlanta after only being in Minn for 5 days! Amazing comprehension, and effort today! Proud of you!”

Is anyone else laughing at the irony of a former quarterback with the last name of Moon tweeting his congratulations to a rocket scientist?

In all seriousness, Dobbs is a role model for teammates and the NFL at large.

Congratulations to Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings!

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
