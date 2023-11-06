One of the most impressive performances in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season was carried out by Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

A week ago, Dobbs was in Arizona starting for the Cardinals.

Joshua Dobbs was benched by the #Cardinals for his “In game performance” last Sunday and then was traded to Minnesota on Tuesday. Today he just lead a game winning drive vs the #Falcons to give the #Vikings their 4th win in a row. 🤯🤯🤯 Wow. 😳 pic.twitter.com/vQevQooQ0e — NFC North News (@NFCNorthNewss) November 5, 2023

After the Cardinals’ loss and Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury, Dobbs, 28, was traded to the Vikings.

He was only in the building for five days when he was called into action when starter Jaren Hall left the game with a concussion.

There is no doubt that Dobbs is intelligent; he is an actual rocket scientist.

Man, Joshua Dobbs legit had to be a rocket scientist. Dude has had to learn 5 different play books in less than a year. Straight into the game in a backed up situation. How much tougher could it be? — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 5, 2023

His ability to absorb the playbook quickly and lead the Vikings to a big win over the Falcons was worthy of a lot of kudos around the league.

Quite the memorable Vikings’ debut today for newly-acquired QB Josh Dobbs, who led Minnesota to a come-from-behind road win at Atlanta: pic.twitter.com/vBmSgar59Y — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 6, 2023

Joshua Dobbs was traded to the Vikings on Tuesday… He balled out vs. Falcons today: 20/30

158 YDS

3 TOT TD

CLUTCH W 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YyfzWLRLN1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2023

#Vikings Joshua Dobbs runs it in for the touchdown pic.twitter.com/jB9KrgXwYU — BSGsports (@BSGsportsmedia) November 5, 2023

Former Vikings quarterback and Hall of Famer Warren Moon tweeted Dobbs.

“Very impressed with @josh_dobbsleading Vikings to a comeback win over Atlanta after only being in Minn for 5 days! Amazing comprehension, and effort today! Proud of you!”

Is anyone else laughing at the irony of a former quarterback with the last name of Moon tweeting his congratulations to a rocket scientist?

In all seriousness, Dobbs is a role model for teammates and the NFL at large.

Meanwhile…if you need a miracle QB story to jump on: try the Joshua Dobbs story. Twice this year he’s showed up and won games with teammates he doesn’t even know. Plus he’s a rocket scientist…like for real! pic.twitter.com/BRYxNTFMqa — Laurence Holmes (@LaurenceWHolmes) November 5, 2023

Congratulations to Joshua Dobbs and the Minnesota Vikings!