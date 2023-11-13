The Detroit Lions overcame an offensive shootout.

Placekicker Riley Patterson connected on a 41-yard field goal as time expired, propelling the resurgent Lions to a 41-38 win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

Fueled by a strong first-half running game, the Lions jumped out to a 17-3 lead with 4:47 remaining in the first half. But things were just getting interesting.

Rebounding from a slow start, Chargers quarterback Justin Hebert directed the offense to touchdowns on their final five drives, eventually tying the game at 38-all with under four minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Twitter users responded to how Lions QB Jared Goff countered with a nine-play, game-winning drive, lifting the NFC North-leading Lions to 7-2, while the Chargers fell to 4-5.

Adding to the offensive fireworks, the Lions amassed 533 total yards and the Chargers compiled 421.

Goff attempted to inspire his teammates before taking the field Sunday …

Breaking a 3-3 tie, Lions rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored his first of the first half from one yard out …

Collecting his first professional multi-TD outing, Gibbs scored on another 1-yard run in the second quarter as the Lions appeared to be pulling away early …

Herbert and the Chargers, however, were just warming up. Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who finished with 11 catches for 175 yards and two TDs, sparked the Chargers’ run of five consecutive series ending with a score by executing a masterclass route …

Keenan Allen is too smooth 🔥

pic.twitter.com/zCqPl1IIUN — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 12, 2023

One play after Allen’s big play, new Lions running back David Montgomery, who missed four games with injury, bolted 75 yards for his seventh TD of the season, matching Billy Sims’ initial six-game mark from 1980 …

During the 75-yard scoring scamper, Montgomery walked a tightrope. It marked the Lions’ longest TD rush since Jahvid Best went 88 yards in 2011 …

#DavidMontgomery @Lions

Retweet for TD

Like for out of bounds pic.twitter.com/jZna33neY7 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 12, 2023

Driving downfield on the Chargers’ final first-half possession, Allen physically disengaged Lions rookie linebacker Jack Campbell, gaining extra yardage …

NASTY stiff arm by Keenan Allen 🥴 That man has a family!#BoltUp pic.twitter.com/D0Ex0kdzhY — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) November 12, 2023

Boosted by Allen, Chargers running back Austin Ekeler was initially stopped near the line of scrimmage on fourth down, but utilized a second effort to score, pulling the Chargers to within 24-17 with 23 seconds before halftime …

Paced by Montgomery and Gibbs, the Lions on Sunday rushed in the first half for at least 175 yards and scored three TDs for just the second time since 1991. The previous occasion occurred against the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 24, 1991 …

The Lions RB duo at halftime: 🦁 198 total yards

🦁 3 TDs

🦁 38.8 PPR Points pic.twitter.com/J6qcleM9R0 — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) November 12, 2023

On their opening second-half possession, the Chargers tied the score by capping a 10-play, 92-yard drive on Herbert’s 18-yard pass to wide receiver Jaley Guyton, who scored his first NFL TD since 2021 …

The Lions’ “California Connection” returned serve as Goff, a former No. 1 overall draft pick from Cal, hit Amon-Ra St. Brown, an ex-Southern Cal standout, on a screen pass and 20-yard dash …

Recording his fourth consecutive 100-plus yard outing, St. Brown finished with eight catches and 156 yards. St. Brown joined Calvin Johnson and Herman Moore as the lone receivers in franchise history to reach that single-season mark …

Amon-Ra St. Brown's last 7 games: 6 catches, 102 yards

9 catches, 102 yards

5 catches, 56 yards, TD

12 catches, 124 yards, TD

13 catches, 102 yards

6 catches, 108 yards

8 catches, 156 yards, TD pic.twitter.com/TUvFdO7NUA — NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2023

On their sixth consecutive snap from the Lions’ 1-yard line, Herbert finally directed the offense into the end zone, hitting Quentin Johnston for his first career TD. Beginning with first-and-goal on the Lions’ 8-yard line, the Chargers needed eight plays to score …

On the 8TH try, Justin Herbert finds Quentin Johnston to tie it back up 31-31!#DETvsLAC #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/ps3E8DEoHP — KLSFootball (@klsfootball) November 12, 2023

Goff is arguably playing better now than when he guided the Rams to Super Bowl LIII. Each time the Lions were threatened in the second half, the Lions responded, like Brock Wright’s 25-yard, fourth-quarter score …

Goff ➡️ Wright TD 🏈 pic.twitter.com/eO988WnblR — The Irish NFL Show (@IreNFL) November 12, 2023

But again, Herbert connected with Allen on fourth down to forge another tie with 3:34 remaining …

KEENAN ALLEN ON 4TH DOWN TO THE HOUSE‼️ – 11 receptions

– 175 yards

– 2 TD 🚨 Legacy Game Alert 🚨 pic.twitter.com/lSZQVBqYHJ — ًBoltUpYo (@BoltUpYo) November 12, 2023

It was more than enough time for Goff, however. On the shootout’s final clip, the Lions QB directed a nine-play, 53-yard drive, capped by Patterson’s winner …

Final score: Lions 41, Chargers 38 …

| FINAL IN INGLEWOOD | AN EPIC BATTLE between the Lions and Chargers and the Lions prevail with a game winning 41 yard FG 41 Detroit

38 Los Angeles Chargers NEXT GAME | Sunday vs Chicago (3-7) 1 pm on FOX pic.twitter.com/Mt513NQ2Gg — X's & BrO's (@XBMornings) November 13, 2023

The Lions look like they are becoming accustomed to this winning thing …

How good are the Lions? For first time since 1950, the Lions generated at least 475 yards in back-to-back games …

SoFi was SoFun pic.twitter.com/LE2Wwo4JBe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 13, 2023

How good is Hebert? With 323 yards passing Sunday, the Chargers QB established a new four-year NFL mark. Just think of the names he passed …

Justin Herbert: The most passing yards through four seasons in NFL history ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kIAczlOkyp — PFF (@PFF) November 13, 2023

How bad is the Chargers’ defense? The Chargers yielded 300-plus first-half yards for the third time this season. Entering 2023, the Chargers hit that sieve-like mark defensively just eight times since 1991 …

Lions coach Dan Campbell summed up the outcome: “You do what you have to find a way to win” …