The Las Vegas Raiders are having a week.

A fired head coach and general manager, and a benched quarterback are all of the shoes that have dropped so far, and it is only Thursday.

That’s why it is inconceivable that the team’s Twitter account did not think twice about tweeting a photo and happy birthday wishes to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

Join us in wishing Jimmy Garoppolo Happy Birthday!#RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/48KY8lowy5 — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) November 2, 2023

Jimmy G is 32 years old today, but it is unclear how happy it is for him since the team decided to bench him yesterday.

Fans reacted to the Raiders’ tweet in a variety of ways.

Here are some of the most noteworthy.

Verdict4489 said:

“They got him a bench for his birthday.”

Michael A. Stein said:

“The only thing the Raiders are good at is trolling their own quarterback. Well done.”

Raiders Report Mitchell Renz wrote:

“Lol Josh McDaniels must run the Raiders social media now”

Dorn added a picture of Raiders rookie QB Aidan O’Connell.

To call this an awkward Tweet is to understate it, but we appreciate Bryan Shaw’s GIF.

Maybe this was a timed social media post that no one thought to pull back in light of the circumstances, but it further underscores what a mess the Raiders find themselves in this season.

Some fans (and media personalities) believe the Raiders should never have moved on from Derek Carr who managed some success during the turmoil that overshadowed his Raiders career.

Carr was the heart and soul of the Raiders organization and provided veteran leadership having been there for so many years.

Said this weeks ago and it still rings true. The Raiders SHOULD HAVE NEVER moved on from Derek Carr. pic.twitter.com/B57EkbbWx3 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 1, 2023

Raiders fans are always in for a roller coaster ride, and the latest social media post wishing Jimmy G a happy birthday after benching him is just one more example of this.