Fantasy Football 2024: Running Back Sleepers

Mathew Huff
When it comes to fantasy football, the running back position is always king. This season is no different, even in today’s pass-first league. As a result, there are a few sleepers at the running back position to keep an eye on as you get into the later stages of your draft. Some players are expected to shoulder a bigger workload this year and others are projected to be surprise breakout candidates that could surpass the starter that is currently in front of them on the depth chart. Without further adieu, here are three running backs who could be major sleepers in fantasy football this year. 

Running Back Sleepers to Target for Fantasy Football 2024 

Jaleel McLaughlin 

Sean Payton’s offense has always emphasized the run game. McLaughlin showed spurts of greatness last year and has impressed so far during the preseason. He is an elusive back who can also be a solid pass-catcher. McLaughlin is adept at making defenders miss and is always a danger to spring what looks to be short-yardage situation into a big play. Last season, he was the sixth highest graded running back per Pro Football Focus with a grade of 86.2. Considering Sean Payton’s history of turning running backs into serviceable fantasy football starters, Jaleel McLaughlin is a player who should be on many fantasy owners’ radars. 

Bucky Irving

Irving has the chance to make a lot of noise with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He is a young player with a ton of upside. Tampa Bay is a great place for a rookie running back and the door is wide open for him to shoulder a big workload this year. It also helps that he is a reliable pass-catcher. The Buccaneers do have Rachaad White who was a solid fantasy back in his own right, but inefficient at times. Bucky Irving is certainly not a household name. As a result, try to snag him in the later rounds as other more known names are still flying off the board. 

Tyjae Spears

Tyjae Spears may have to compete with Tony Pollard this year. However, he showed flashes of potential in limited reps. Titans head coach, Brian Callahan, has also said that he views both Spears and Pollard as “interchangeable.” It should also be noted that Tony Pollard did not have a great year last season. This may not be a sign of things to come, but if it is, the door is wide open for Spears to take the job. Considering all of this, these three running backs could be major sleepers for fantasy football this season.

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
