NFL Free Agency: Tony Pollard To Titans, D’Andre Swift To Bears

The dominoes in the running back market are starting to fall in free agency. The Tennessee Titans have signed Tony Pollard, while the Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with D’Andre Swift.

Tony Pollard To Sign With Tennessee Titans

#Titans are expected to sign running back Tony Pollard, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 11, 2024

The Titans are signing Pollard to a three-year, $24 million contract. Pollard joins a backfield that features second-year pro Tyjae Spears.

The move to sign Pollard likely ends Derrick Henry’s time in Tennessee. Henry is a free agent.

After a career year in 2022, Pollard struggled as the Cowboys’ top running back in 2023. Pollard finished the 2023 campaign with 252 carries for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns.

Pollard, who turns 27 in April, now gets a fresh start in Tennessee under first-year head coach Brian Callahan.

D’Andre Swift Signs With Bears

Bears are giving D’Andre Swift a three-year, $24 million deal, including $15.3 million guaranteed, per his agent Trevon Smith at Athletes First. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Swift and the Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract, including $15.3 million guaranteed (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Swift heads to Chicago after having a Pro Bowl bid with the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift, 25, rushed for a career-best 1,049 rushing yards and five touches, with 39 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown.

Swift spent his first three seasons with the Detroit Lions before being to the Eagles last April.

Swift joins a Bears backfield featuring Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.