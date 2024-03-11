NFL News and Rumors

NFL Free Agency: Tony Pollard To Titans, D’Andre Swift To Bears

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) runs the ball

The dominoes in the running back market are starting to fall in free agency. The Tennessee Titans have signed Tony Pollard, while the Chicago Bears have agreed to terms with D’Andre Swift.

Tony Pollard To Sign With Tennessee Titans

The Titans are signing Pollard to a three-year, $24 million contract. Pollard joins a backfield that features second-year pro Tyjae Spears.

The move to sign Pollard likely ends Derrick Henry’s time in Tennessee. Henry is a free agent.

After a career year in 2022, Pollard struggled as the Cowboys’ top running back in 2023. Pollard finished the 2023 campaign with 252 carries for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns.

Pollard, who turns 27 in April, now gets a fresh start in Tennessee under first-year head coach Brian Callahan.

D’Andre Swift Signs With Bears

Swift and the Chicago Bears have agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract, including $15.3 million guaranteed (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter).

Swift heads to Chicago after having a Pro Bowl bid with the Philadelphia Eagles. Swift, 25, rushed for a career-best 1,049 rushing yards and five touches, with 39 receptions for 214 yards and one touchdown.

Swift spent his first three seasons with the Detroit Lions before being to the Eagles last April.

Swift joins a Bears backfield featuring Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson.

Topics  
Bears Cowboys NFL Free Agency NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Twitter Linkedin
Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5)

Bengals’ Tee Higgins Requests Trade: Potential Landing Spots

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  1h
NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3)
Russell Wilson Contract Details: Veteran QB Signs With Steelers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) arrives to a press conference
Will The Patriots Trade QB Mac Jones?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 8 2024
NFL News and Rumors
2024 NFL Draft: 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams
2024 NFL Draft: Which Teams Received Compensatory Picks?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 8 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) before the game against the New England Patriots
Russell Wilson NFL Free Agency 2024: Landing Spots
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 8 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33)
Jaylon Johnson, Bears Agree To Huge Four-Year, $76 Million Deal
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 7 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on from the bench
Kirk Cousins Landing Spots: Where Will QB Play In 2024?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Mar 7 2024
More News
Arrow to top