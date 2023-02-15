Genesis Invitational 2023: Riviera Country Club Course Preview

The 2023 Genesis Invitational rounds out the ‘West Coast Swing’ on the PGA Tour, as the world’s top players head to Riviera Country Club this weekend. The field is absolutely loaded with the biggest names coming out to play in Pacific Palisades, including legendary golfer Tiger Woods, who makes his first non-major tournament debut of the season.

The Riviera Country Club has been known to be one of the toughest tests from tee to green on the Tour. It’s ranked as one of the world’s greatest golf courses and will be hosting some big events, including the 2026 U.S Women’s Open and the 2028 Olympic Golf competition. The country club was also the site of Woods’ PGA Tour debut at 16 years old.

Let’s dive into a few facts about the Genesis Invitational golf course.

Genesis Invitational 2023

The Genesis Invitational will feature 23 of the top 25 golfers in the world including the new World’s No.1 player Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, and more. The race for World No.1 continues as Scheffler, Rahm, and McIlroy head to Riviera Country Club.

While it’s a stronger field at the Genesis Invitational, the golf odds haven’t changed much as Rahm (+850), McIlroy (+900), and Scheffler (+1100) lead with the best odds to win. While Rahm is on a hot streak and Scheffler is fresh off the win at the Phoenix Open, McIlroy has the best track record in the field with three top 10 finishes in the last four years.

On the other hand, Woods owns +15000 odds to win the Genesis Invitational, while the defending champion, Max Homa, will be looking to repeat after a T39 finish at the Phoenix Open last week.

Riviera Country Club Course Preview

Keep scrolling if you've already seen a drone fly 100 mph to catch Rory McIlroy hit a wedge on No. 18 at The Riviera Country Club 🤯 (h/t @PGATOUR)pic.twitter.com/qM5vShlQ0l — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) February 17, 2022

The Tour will be heading to the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, ‎California. The George C. Thomas Jr. and William P. Bell-designed course has been ranked one of the best courses in the world.

Riviera Country Club features a compact design that is meant to test all aspects of the player’s game. While it comes in at only 7,322 yards for a par 71.

The Genesis Invitational has some of the hardest fairways and greens to hit. In fact, it ranks as one of the toughest tests from tee to green.

Players will need to adapt to the POA Annua Greens, which makes the rough a bit more penalizing compared to TPC Scottsdale.

Since hitting the fairways and greens is tough at Riviera Country Club, players will need to scramble more than ever this week. Players will need to find out how to create more birdie chances this weekend and find a way to get up and down five or six times per round for a shot at winning.