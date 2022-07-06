Giannis Antetokounmpo attends Portimão music festival with girlfriend

Giannis Antetokounmpo attended the Afro Nation music festival with Mariah Riddlesprigger, his girlfriend, in Portimão over the weekend. In Portugal, Afro Nation occurred at the Praia da Rocha beach in Portimão. The music festival was last held in this region in August 2019.

Yxng Bane, Wizkid, IAMDDB, Davido, Burna Boy and other artists performed in 2019. The festival performers play several music genres, such as hip-hop, R&B and Afrobeats.

This year’s event was held for the first three days in July. Famous performers at the 2022 Afro Nation festival include Chris Brown and Megan Thee Stallion. Of course, Burna Boy, Davido and Wizkid made their return.

Giannis Antetokounmpo posted the photo on Instagram

The Bucks forward had a fun time at the music fest. On Instagram, the Greek Freak shared the photo above with this message: “Afronation Vibes!!! #portugalPT.” The post has amassed over one million likes. Giannis first started dating Mariah in 2016.

His girlfriend gave birth to Liam Charles Antetokounmpo in February 2020. In addition to Liam Charles, Mariah gave birth to her second son in August 2021. They named him Maverick Shai Antetokounmpo.

The Greek Freak dominated last season

In the 2021-22 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in a total of 67 games played. He averaged 55.3% shooting from the field.

On Dec. 15, 2020, the ninth-year player signed a five-year, $228 million contract extension with the Bucks. Last season, the Greek Freak also received his sixth All-Star selection.

Plus, he received his fourth NBA All-Defensive First Team and All-NBA First-Team selections. In the Bucks’ 101-89 win over the Celtics in Game 1 of the second round of the playoffs, Giannis became the first player in franchise history with multiple career triple-doubles in the postseason.

Furthermore, Antetokounmpo became the first player in Bucks franchise history with six All-NBA team honors. He passed Sidney Moncrief and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Other articles related to Giannis Antetokounmpo are on the main page.

