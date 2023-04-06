UFC News and Rumors

Gilbert Burns Net Worth, UFC Earnings, Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, Wife

Dan Girolamo
Gilbert Burns points on top of the octagon.

UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns is looking to get back into title contention when he faces Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287. Burns is one of the division’s best grapplers, so he will be looking to take Masvidal to the mat during their bout. Here, we explore Burns’s net worth, UFC earnings, record, next fight, age, height, and wife.

Gilbert Burns Net Worth

Burns has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

With his fight at UFC 287, Burns has an opportunity to increase his net worth to around $2.5 million if he can defeat Masvidal. Burns has a guaranteed payment of $266,000, so with a victory over Masvidal, Burns’s winnings could eclipse $500,000 due to bonuses and sponsorships.

Some of Burns’s sponsorships include Life Cykel LLC and Stake.

Gilbert Burns UFC Earnings and Record

Since his first UFC fight in 2014, Burns has a career earnings estimate of nearly $2 million.

Burns’s biggest payday was in a loss against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. Burns made a reported $366,000 that night.

Burns has a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-5. In his last bout, Burns defeated Neil Magny by submission at UFC 283.

Gilbert Burns Next Fight

In the co-main event of UFC 287, Burns will face off against Masvidal on April 8, 2023. The three-round welterweight bout will be held at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. Burns is a heavy favorite (-425) on BetOnline.

Burns is ranked No.5 in the UFC Welterweight Division.

Gilbert Burns Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Burns’s nickname is “Durinho.” It means “tiny tough guy,” which is appropriate considering his frame and stature.

Burns is married to Bruna Burns. The couple has three children together.

  • Age: 36
  • Born: Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Height: 5’10″
  • Weight: 170 pounds
  • Reach: 71″
  • Coach: Henri Hooft, Neil Melanson

Dan Girolamo

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
