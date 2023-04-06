UFC welterweight Gilbert Burns is looking to get back into title contention when he faces Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287. Burns is one of the division’s best grapplers, so he will be looking to take Masvidal to the mat during their bout. Here, we explore Burns’s net worth, UFC earnings, record, next fight, age, height, and wife.

Gilbert Burns Net Worth

Burns has an estimated net worth of $2 million.

With his fight at UFC 287, Burns has an opportunity to increase his net worth to around $2.5 million if he can defeat Masvidal. Burns has a guaranteed payment of $266,000, so with a victory over Masvidal, Burns’s winnings could eclipse $500,000 due to bonuses and sponsorships.

Some of Burns’s sponsorships include Life Cykel LLC and Stake.

Gilbert Burns UFC Earnings and Record

Since his first UFC fight in 2014, Burns has a career earnings estimate of nearly $2 million.

Burns’s biggest payday was in a loss against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273. Burns made a reported $366,000 that night.

Burns has a professional mixed martial arts record of 21-5. In his last bout, Burns defeated Neil Magny by submission at UFC 283.

Gilbert Burns Next Fight

Gilbert Burns accepts where he stands in the welterweight division and is willing to rematch Usman or Chimaev to earn a championship opportunity. Full interview: https://t.co/KI6P5rDvAM pic.twitter.com/7iFbXjE8Ap — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 6, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 287, Burns will face off against Masvidal on April 8, 2023. The three-round welterweight bout will be held at Miami-Dade Arena in Miami, Florida. Burns is a heavy favorite (-425) on BetOnline.

Burns is ranked No.5 in the UFC Welterweight Division.

Gilbert Burns Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Burns’s nickname is “Durinho.” It means “tiny tough guy,” which is appropriate considering his frame and stature.

Burns is married to Bruna Burns. The couple has three children together.

Age: 36

36 Born: Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Niterói, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Height: 5’10″

5’10″ Weight: 170 pounds

170 pounds Reach: 71″

71″ Coach: Henri Hooft, Neil Melanson

UFC Betting Guides 2023