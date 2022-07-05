Gorgui Dieng returns to Spurs on one-year deal

Gorgui Dieng has agreed to return to the Spurs on a one-year deal. Per sources, the contract is a veteran-minimum deal. In the 2021-22 NBA season, in a total of 44 games played, the ninth-year veteran averaged 3.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and almost 1.0 assist per game. Not to mention, he shot 47.3% from the field and 42.6% from downtown.

While Dieng recorded career-low numbers last season, he only appeared in 44 games. After being waived by the Grizzlies on Mar. 26, 2021, three days later, the Senegal-born player went on to appear in 16 games with the Spurs in the 2020-21 season. Off the bench, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game with San Antonio.

NBA betting picks, news, sports betting content and rumors are under the tab above.

Then, on Aug. 9, 2021, the center agreed to sign a one-year, $4 million contract with the Hawks. In his team’s season opener versus the Mavericks, Dieng ended his outing with 9.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 14 minutes of action.

Gorgui Dieng will help the Spurs acquire more rebounds

San Antonio ranked seventh in total rebounds in the 2021-22 season, averaging 53.2 rebounds per game. But having extra support is always a good thing. On Dec. 23, in the Hawks’ 98-96 win over the 76ers, Dieng scored a season-high 12 points in 14 minutes played.

He accumulated five rebounds as well. Additionally, four days later, the center tied his season high in points in the Hawks’ 130-118 loss against the Bulls.

Hawks coach Nate McMillan limited the center’s minutes because Clint Capela proved himself. He recorded his first career triple-double in the Hawks’ 116-98 win over the Timberwolves on Jan. 22, 2021.

He amassed 13 points, 19 rebounds and 10 blocks. Capela led the league in rebounds in 2021, and he averaged 11.1 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists and 1.3 blocks last season.

Moreover, while Dieng has had a decent NBA career, he has not played a full season since the 2016-17 season. Plus, the center has not received an honor or award since 2014. Having said all of this, the 32-year-old is a viable player for roster depth.

BetOnline, Bovada and BetUS are among the best sportsbooks for NBA betting. Check out the available bonuses and compare the top NBA betting sites in 2022.

Spurs sign rookie Blake Wesley

In other news, the Spurs have also signed Blake Wesley to a rookie-scale contract. The guard was selected 25th overall by the team in the 2022 NBA Draft.

At Notre Dame this year, Wesley was selected second-team All-SEC and ACC All-Rookie Team. He averaged 14.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game in the 2021-22 season with the Fighting Irish.

The Spurs also selected Jeremy Sochan at No. 9 and Malachi Branham at No. 20 in last month’s draft. In Sochan’s freshman season at Baylor, Sochan averaged 9.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game. He was named Big 12 Sixth Man of the Year and selected to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team.

To claim other free bonuses and promo codes, read our list of the best offshore betting sites for U.S. bettors. Xbet, MyBookie and GT Bets are among the listed sportsbooks.