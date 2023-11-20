Once again Dallas Cowboys fans are wondering if Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson is finally being added to the team’s exclusive Ring of Honor.

This was hinted at multiple times, most recently a year ago by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on live television but never came to fruition.

Jerry Jones on August 5th, 2021: Jimmy Johnson will be in the Ring of Honor Jerry Jones on June 16th, 2022: Nothing determined out there at all. That’s something that I’ve never really decided upon almost until a week or two before I do it. pic.twitter.com/IsevT8jBNh — Blogging The Boys (@BloggingTheBoys) June 17, 2022

Some would argue it is something that should have happened nearly 30 years ago.

Maybe Jones feels that way too because he once again mentioned it on live television and said it was happening on December 30, 1923.

Johnson looked happy but confused, probably because he had heard this before.

The time has come 👏 Jerry Jones announces Jimmy Johnson will be inducted into the #DallasCowboys Ring of Honor ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/2vN9USVUja — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 19, 2023

He corrected Jones on the year, and everyone seemed thrilled that the two college roommates and friends were finally officially burying the decades-old hatchet that somehow resulted from the Cowboys churning out winning teams in the early 1990s.

Since there is a definite date associated with this event, it looks like it will finally happen.

Fans are relieved because some believe that the Jerry Jones-Jimmy Johnson differences have led to a “curse” on the team.

The Curse is Broken 🥹🥹🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/4d5HBQZWLN — Coles Cowboys (@ColesCowboys) November 19, 2023

JERRY JONES IS PUTTING JIMMY JOHNSON IN THE RING OF HONOR. THE CURSE WILL BE LIFTED. THE DALLAS COWBOYS ARE WINNING THE SUPER BOWL. — Cameron Magruder (@ScooterMagruder) November 19, 2023

The curse is over. Looking at a young Troy Aikman here and the last statement from Brent Gumbel about the Cowboys being champions of the NFC, gives me chills. Today was a very big step for Jerry Jones & Jimmy Johnson. A perfect day of Cowboys football✭pic.twitter.com/J0C3wFU1Ww — T-witter Coach of the Dallas Cowboys ✭ (@MrSoprano21) November 19, 2023

After hearing this official declaration, some now believe the Cowboys are Super Bowl-bound.

Time will tell.