Hallelujah! Jimmy Johnson Is Finally Being Inducted Into The Dallas Cowboys Ring Of Honor

Wendi Oliveros
Once again Dallas Cowboys fans are wondering if Super Bowl-winning head coach Jimmy Johnson is finally being added to the team’s exclusive Ring of Honor.

This was hinted at multiple times, most recently a year ago by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on live television but never came to fruition.

Some would argue it is something that should have happened nearly 30 years ago.

Maybe Jones feels that way too because he once again mentioned it on live television and said it was happening on December 30, 1923.

Johnson looked happy but confused, probably because he had heard this before.

He corrected Jones on the year, and everyone seemed thrilled that the two college roommates and friends were finally officially burying the decades-old hatchet that somehow resulted from the Cowboys churning out winning teams in the early 1990s.

Since there is a definite date associated with this event, it looks like it will finally happen.

Fans are relieved because some believe that the Jerry Jones-Jimmy Johnson differences have led to a “curse” on the team.

After hearing this official declaration, some now believe the Cowboys are Super Bowl-bound.

Time will tell.

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
