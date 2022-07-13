Hawks sign veteran free agent Frank Kaminsky

The Hawks have signed veteran free agent center Frank Kaminsky to a one-year contract. Kaminsky was selected ninth overall by the Hornets in the 2015 NBA Draft. In the 2021-22 season, the seventh-year center averaged 10.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in just nine games played. He averaged 54.5% from the floor and 33.3% from downtown as well.

Moreover, on Aug. 9, 2021, Kaminsky signed a one-year deal with the Suns. On Nov. 21, he was diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right knee. Then, he underwent surgery on his knee, causing him to miss several months. The Suns waived him on Apr. 7, 2022. Although the terms of his new contract were undisclosed, the center earned $2,089,448 with Phoenix last season.

Frank Kaminsky is a cheap addition for Atlanta

Since NBA analysts are assuming Kaminsky’s contract with the Hawks is a veteran-minimum deal, this signing could work out in their favor. On Nov. 10, the center scored a career-high 31 points in the Suns’ 119-109 win over the Trail Blazers.

During the 2020-21 season, Kaminsky tied his career high in rebounds with 13 total in the Suns’ 114-93 win against the Warriors on Jan. 28, 2021. Plus, he finished with 12 points and a career-high 8 assists, amassing another double-double.

In the playoffs, Kaminsky has averaged 4.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in a total of 17 career postseason games. To add to that, in the first round of the 2016 NBA Playoffs, the center scored a playoff career-high 15 points in the Hornets’ 96-80 win over the Heat.

While he has yet to receive an All-NBA honor, he doesn’t need one. When healthy, the 7-foot center makes enough of an impact on the court to benefit any team he plays for. In his senior season at Wisconsin, Kaminsky averaged 18.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He was selected Big Ten Player of the Year and Big Ten Tournament MVP in 2015.

Will the Hawks trade John Collins soon?

Thus far, the Hawks traded Danilo Gallinari, a 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2026 first-round draft pick and a 2027 first-round draft pick to the Spurs for Jock Landale and Dejounte Murray. Then, Landale was traded to the Suns for cash and a trade exception. Of course, Gallinari was waived by the Spurs, and he later signed with the Celtics.

Additionally, the Hawks signed Aaron Holiday to replace Delon Wright. Days ago, the Hawks also traded Kevin Huerter to the Kings for Maurice Harkless, Justin Holiday and a 2024 first-round draft pick. Despite all the offseason moves for the Hawks, G.M. Landry Fields has not yet found a suitable trade partner for John Collins. The asking price is high.

On Aug. 6, 2021, Collins signed a five-year, $125 million contract with the Hawks. He made $23.5 million last season and is projected to earn $25.34 million for the 2022-23 season. Last season, Collins averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1 block per game with Atlanta.

Based on these statistics, an argument can be made that he’s overpaid. His player option for the 2025-26 season is also set at $26.58 million. Unless a team reeks of desperation in the coming weeks, Collins will remain with the Hawks for the foreseeable future. Other articles related to Frank Kaminsky, John Collins or the Hawks are on the main page.

