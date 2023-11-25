NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Minnesota Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson

The NFC North takes centerstage on Monday Night Football in Week 12 as the Chicago Bears (3-8) take on the Minnesota Vikings (6-5). Find out how to watch Bears vs. Vikings on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 12: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields
Oct 1, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass/ against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
  • 🏈 Game: Bears vs. Vikings
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Nov. 27, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location:  U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Bears vs. Vikings – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs
Nov 12, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) after the game against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The kickoff between the Bears vs. Vikings is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Monday Night Countdown begins at 6 p.m. and will preview the night’s game.

ESPN is available on most cable packages. If you don’t have cable, then consider signing up for a streaming TV service like YouTube TV and FuboTV. These services include ESPN for a more affordable price than cable. Sign up for a free trial today.

Monday Night Football – Bears vs. Vikings Odds

Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) catches a touchdown pass
Nov 5, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) catches a touchdown pass over New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are favored by three points in this NFC North matchup.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson is questionable to play. Jefferson has been practicing all week, but Minnesota has not activated the star receiver off IR.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Bet Chicago Bears Minnesota Vikings Play
Moneyline +140 -160 Jazz Sports
Point Spread +3 (-110) -3 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 43 (-110) Under 43 (-110) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Bears NFL News and Rumors Vikings
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
View All Posts By Dan Girolamo

