How to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United | Free Live Stream

The English Premier pre-season has a big game between bitter rivals this week as Manchester United and Liverpool face off at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Erik ten Hag starts his time as Manchester United’s manager by taking on Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool. Soccer fans can get into the betting action and back their team at the best US sports betting sites. Scroll down below to learn how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United.

How to Watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in the US

A huge pre-season clash as Liverpool and Manchester face-off on foreign soil at Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Despite the match being all away around the world, soccer fans in the US can still catch their favorite teams in action on ESPN+.

Scroll down below to learn how to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United in the US.

⚽ Exhibition Game: Liverpool vs Manchester United

📅 Man United vs Liverpool Date: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

🕙 Match Time: 9:00 am ET

📺 TV Channel: ESPN + | FuboTv

🏟 Stadium: Rajamangala National Stadium | Bangkok, Thailand

🎲 Man United vs Liverpool Odds: N/A

How to Bet on Liverpool vs Manchester United in the US

It may be just an exhibition game ahead of the English Premier season, but soccer fans can still back their favorite teams to win at the best offshore sports betting sites.

Check out the guide below to learn how to bet on Liverpool vs Manchester United.

How to Stream Liverpool vs Man United with a VPN from Anywhere in the World

While soccer fans can catch all of the action for Liverpool vs Man United on ESPN+, the live stream is only available in the US.

ESPN+ applies geo-blocking to its live streaming services, which may prohibit fans from outside the US from watching the Liverpool vs Man United online.

Still, fans can use VPN services, like NordVPN, to stream the Liverpool vs Man United match on ESPN+ from anywhere in the world.

Below, we’ll go over how to live stream Liverpool vs Man United with NordVPN.

Click here to sign up to NordVPN Choose a US server Create an account with ESPN+ Stream Liverpool vs Man United from outside the US

Where to Watch Liverpool vs Man United from Outside the US

There are many different streaming platforms soccer fans can use to watch Liverpool vs Manchester United like ESPN+ or FuboTV.

For soccer fans outside the US, getting access to the best streams is just as easy but requires a VPN. To unlock the geofencing at ESPN+, simply sign up for a VPN, select the US server, and start streaming Liverpool vs Man United on ESPN+ from anywhere in the world..

Below we’ll go over the best VPN services to stream Liverpool vs Manchester United online

How to Stream Man United vs Liverpool Online Using A VPN

While using a VPN may be confusing for new users, the best VPN services are simple to download and use. VPN services help fans get access to their favorite streaming platforms from anywhere in the world by allowing them to keep their connection private.

Scroll down below to learn how to stream the Liverpool vs Man United online using a VPN.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Match Preview

Recently, both teams named their squads for the pre-season tour.

While Manchester United have left Cristiano Ronaldo off the list, there are speculations he’s looking for his way out of Old Trafford. Liverpool’s Calvin Ramsay is still nursing his injury and won’t be traveling with his team either.

With new faces on the squad, it’s hard to predict how both teams will come out looking. It’s also the pre-season, so there will be unlimited substitutes. Fans should expect to see entirely different teams in both halves, making it even harder to predict the outcome here.