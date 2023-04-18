How to watch or stream tonight’s Los Angeles Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns contest for Game 2 of the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs? YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV Stream carry TNT and offer free trials. Sportsbooks show the Suns as an 8.5-point favorite at home. BetOnline odds are featured below.

Clippers vs. Suns Preview | 2023 NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2

🏀 Teams: Los Angeles Clippers | Phoenix Suns

Los Angeles Clippers | Phoenix Suns 📊 Record: Clippers (45-38, 41-42 ATS) | Suns (45-38, 42-39-2 ATS)

Clippers (45-38, 41-42 ATS) | Suns (45-38, 42-39-2 ATS) 📅 Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 🕛 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET 📺 TV Channels: TNT

TNT 🏟 Venue: Footprint Center; Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center; Phoenix, Arizona 🎲 NBA Odds: Clippers +8.5 (-115) | Suns -8.5 (-105)

How to watch or stream Clippers vs. Suns Game 2 for the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs?

Sling TV saves consumers a lot of money in today’s economy. Sling Orange is priced at $40 per month. If you’re a new customer, your first month is only $20. Sling Orange has ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT. For the downside, neither Sling Orange nor Sling Blue carry NBA TV.

Not to mention, Sling TV is compatible with AirTV, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Cox, iOS, LG TV, Mi Box, Roku, Samsung TV, TiVo, Vizio, Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox, and Xbox One.

Furthermore, DirecTV Stream is a decent service. It costs $69.99 per month. In addition to receiving a 5-day free trial, the service is compatible with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Roku TV, and Samsung TV. Of course, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, and TNT are included.

To watch or stream the Clippers vs. Suns game tonight for free, check out the free trials below.

Live Streaming Service Cost Free Trial Sling TV $39.99 per month 3 Days Hulu + Live TV $75.99 per month 7 Days DirecTV Stream $69.99 per month 5 Days YouTube TV $65.99 per month 14 Days fuboTV $82.99 per month 7 Days

Additionally, Hulu + Live TV runs $75.99 per month. A 7-day free trial is available, so fans can watch all three NBA games tonight for free. The service works with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, iOS, iPhone, LG TV, Nintendo Switch, Roku, Roku TV, Samsung TV, Vizio Smart TV, and Xbox. Hulu + Live TV has ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ABC, and TNT.

How to watch or stream Game 2 for free tonight? YouTube TV is the best streaming service with a free trial, includes ABC, ESPN, TNT, NBA TV, and unlimited Cloud DVR storage

Next, fuboTV is a pretty good option for NBA fans to watch a few games every here and there. Having said that, this streaming service doesn’t carry TNT, TBS, or TruTV. Since viewers are paying more for this service, this is a problem for basketball fans every year during the NBA Playoffs or NCAA Tournament.

If you’re interested, check out the 7-day free trial. FuboTV Pro costs $74.99 per month. For NBA TV, viewers have to pay an additional $7.99 each month for the Fubo Extra package. This package gives customers an additional 44 extra channels, and it also includes NHL Network and MLB Network.

YouTube TV is the best choice for NBA fans for various reasons. Along with receiving a 14-day free trial, users will have unlimited Cloud DVR storage and access to ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNews, ESPNU, TNT, TruTV, and NBA TV for $65 per month. Recording multiple games to watch later is always a plus.

This streaming app works with Amazon Fire TV, Android, Android TV, Apple TV, iOS, LG TV, PlayStation, Roku, Samsung TV, Sharp, Vizio, and Xbox. Based on prices, channel availability, and other features, YouTube TV should rank at the top for basketball fans. The free trial is great for first-time subscribers.

NBA Betting Guides 2023