Monday Night Football heads to the Motor City in Week 8 as the Detroit Lions (5-2) play host to the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4). Find out how to watch Raiders vs. Lions on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Lions and Raiders are coming off tough losses in Week 8. The Lions fell to the Baltimore Ravens 38-6, while the Raiders lost to the Chicago Bears 30-12.

The Raiders won the last matchup between the Lions by a score of 31-24 on November 3, 2019.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 8: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Monday Night Football in Motown 🍿 📺 #LVvsDET | 8 PM ET | ESPN, ABC pic.twitter.com/4Vw82xoY6O — ESPN (@espn) October 30, 2023

🏈 Game: Raiders vs. Lions

📅 Date : Monday – Oct. 30, 2023

: Monday – Oct. 30, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan

: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN

ABC, ESPN 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Raiders vs. Lions – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

The game between the Raiders and the Lions will start at 8:15 p.m. on ABC and ESPN. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET with Monday Night Countdown.

There will be no Manningcast tonight.

ABC and ESPN can be accessed on cable TV and streaming TV services, such as YouTube TV and FuboTV. Right now, new customers can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Monday Night Football – Raiders vs. Lions Odds

The Lions have won four of the last five matchups against the Raiders.

