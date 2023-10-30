NFL News and Rumors

How To Watch Raiders vs. Lions On Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98)

Monday Night Football heads to the Motor City in Week 8 as the Detroit Lions (5-2) play host to the Las Vegas Raiders (3-4). Find out how to watch Raiders vs. Lions on Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

The Lions and Raiders are coming off tough losses in Week 8. The Lions fell to the Baltimore Ravens 38-6, while the Raiders lost to the Chicago Bears 30-12.

The Raiders won the last matchup between the Lions by a score of 31-24 on November 3, 2019.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch Monday Night Football with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 8: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Raiders vs. Lions
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Oct. 30, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Ford Field – Detroit, Michigan
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Raiders vs. Lions – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

The game between the Raiders and the Lions will start at 8:15 p.m. on ABC and ESPN. Pregame coverage starts at 6 p.m. ET with Monday Night Countdown.

There will be no Manningcast tonight.

ABC and ESPN can be accessed on cable TV and streaming TV services, such as YouTube TV and FuboTV. Right now, new customers can sign up for a free trial of YouTube TV and FuboTV.

If you plan on placing a bet for Raiders vs. Lions, consider making your wager through Jazz Sports. The online sportsbook allows users to watch free live streams of NFL games after placing a bet.

Jazz Sports customers can receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on their first-ever Jazz Sports deposit.

Below, find information on how to sign up for Jazz Sports and watch games for free.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on a Raiders vs. Lions
  4. Stream Raiders vs. Lions for free
Bet Monday Night Football at Jazz Sports

Monday Night Football – Raiders vs. Lions Odds

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Sep 24, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions are a huge home favorite against the Raiders. Jazz Sports has Detroit as a 7.5-point favorite.

The Lions have won four of the last five matchups against the Raiders.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Bet Las Vegas Raiders Detroit Lions Play
Moneyline +300 -370 Jazz Sports
Point Spread +7.5 (-111) -7.5 (-109) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 47 (-110) Under 47 (-110) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Lions NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Raiders
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
