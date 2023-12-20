NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Saints vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football | Free TNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9)

Sofi Stadium will host Thursday Night Football in Week 16 as the Los Angeles Rams (7-7) play the New Orleans Saints (7-7) in a game with major playoff implications. Find out how to watch Saints vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football.

The Rams currently hold the seventh and final spot in the NFC playoffs. The Saints are sitting in ninth place. However, they are tied for first place in the NFC South.

Below, you’ll find information on how to watch TNF with a free live stream.

How to Watch Saints vs. Rams on TNF: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Saints vs. Rams
  • 📅 Date: Thursday – Dec. 21, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: SoFi Stadium — Inglewood, California
  • 📺 TV Channel: Prime Video
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

Watch Saints vs. Rams on Thursday Night Football With a Free Live Stream

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4)
Dec 3, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr (4) talks to quarterback Taysom Hill (7) against the Detroit Lions during the first half at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The game between the Saints and Rams kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT on Prime Video. Amazon’s broadcast team includes Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), and Kaylee Hartung (reporter). Tune in at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT for Amazon’s pregame show, TNF Tonight.

The only way to watch the game on an over-the-air TV station is to live in the New Orleans and Los Angeles markets. However, NFL+ subscribers can watch the game on their phones or tablets.

BetOnline offers betters a free live stream of the game if they place a bet on Saints vs. Rams. When making a deposit, use promo code BET1000 to receive a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000.

How To Watch Saints vs. Rams With BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up for BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Saints vs. Rams
  5. Stream Saints vs. Rams for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Saints vs. Rams Preview

The Rams are a 4-point favorite via BetOnline. The Saints and Rams played last November, with New Orleans coming out on top by a score of 27-20.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet New Orleans Saints Los Angeles Rams Play
Moneyline +175 -205 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +4 (-109) -4 (-111) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Lines are accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

NFL News and Rumors NFL picks Rams Saints
Arrow to top