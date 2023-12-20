NFL News and Rumors

Detroit Lions defensive end Isaiah Buggs

Through 15 weeks, the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens rule the NFC and AFC, respectively. Explore our NFL Week 16 Power Rankings below.

NFL Week 16 Power Rankings: 49ers and Ravens Clash For No. 1

San Francisco 49ers (11-3) and Baltimore Ravens (11-3) are tied for the best record in the NFL. In a scheduling gift from Santa, the 49ers and Ravens will play this Monday night to determine the best team in the NFL.

The NFC East race took a weird turn in Week 15, with the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) and Philadelphia Eagles (10-4) losing their respective games. Who holds the advantage down the stretch? That would be the Eagles, who have a considerably weaker schedule the rest of the way. Dallas, meanwhile, heads to Miami on Christmas Eve.

Heading into Week 16, we ranked every NFL team from 1-32. See our rankings below.

NFL Week 16 Power Rankings

Rank Team Super Bowl Odds Notes
1 San Francisco 49ers

(11-3)San Francisco 49ers logo

 +210 The “San Francisco Invitational” is gaining steam on the Internet. Is this the 49ers’ Super Bowl to lose? If the 49ers beat the Ravens on Christmas night, San Francisco will be the undisputed favorite to win it all.
2 Baltimore Ravens

(11-3)Baltimore Ravens logo

 +525 Baltimore’s games are never pretty. Yet, they always make winning plays to come out on top. That’s the sign of a championship team. Baltimore heads to Santa Clara to face the 49ers on Christmas in a battle of the NFL’s two best teams.
3 Dallas Cowboys

(10-4)
Dallas Cowboys logo

 +900 The Cowboys were punched in the mouth by the Bills and never recovered. There’s enough sample size to conclude that the Cowboys do not play well on the road. Dallas is 7-0 at home and 3-4 on the road. The Cowboys are on the road again in Week 16 against the Miami Dolphins.
4 Philadelphia Eagles 

(10-4)
Philadelphia Eagles logo

 +950 Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles were a great team. This season, Philly is just a good team. The Eagles have lost three straight games, with their latest defeat coming at the hands of Drew Lock and the Seattle Seahawks. If the Eagles don’t fix their defense, they will lose in the Divisional Round.
5 Detroit Lions

(10-4)
Detroit Lions logo

 +2200 The Lions roared to a 42-17 win over the Broncos behind Jared Goff’s five touchdown passes. The Lions 2023 draft class of Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, Sam LaPorta, and Brian Branch have all become impact players. Detroit is starting to believe they could make noise in the playoffs.
6 Kansas City Chiefs

(9-5)
Kansas City Chiefs logo

 +725 The Chiefs snapped their two-game losing streak with a 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots. The Chiefs should win out, but they need help from other teams if they want the No. 1 seed. It’s not impossible, but it’s unlikely.
7 Miami Dolphins

(10-4)
Miami Dolphins logo

 +850 No Tyreek Hill? No problem. The Dolphins barely broke a sweat in their 30-0 victory over the Jets. The Dolphins are a good team, but to be considered a Super Bowl contender, they must beat the Cowboys at home on Christmas Eve.
8 Cleveland Browns

(9-5)
Cleveland Browns logo

 +5000 If the Cleveland Browns end up as the No. 5 seed with Joe Flacco as their starting quarterback, Kevin Stefanski deserves to win Coach of the Year. Flacco looks the best he’s had in over five years. Because of Cleveland’s defense, they will have a legitimate chance to win in the Wild Card Round.
9 Buffalo Bills

(8-6)
Buffalo Bills logo

 +1000 Imagine telling someone that Josh Allen was 7 of 15 for 95 yards and one touchdown, and the Bills still won by 21. Buffalo looked like a new team in their blowout victory over the Cowboys. The team has found something in James Cook, who had 215+ total yards and two touchdowns. The Bills must keep winning and have some other teams lose to make the playoffs.
10 Cincinnati Bengals

(8-6)Cincinnati Bengals logo

 +6600 Maybe the Vikings should have never cut Jake Browning. The Bengals’ backup QB won his third game this year on Saturday, needing a 21-point fourth quarter and a field goal in overtime to beat the Vikings 27-24. Browning will look to make it four straight wins when they play the Steelers.
11 Jacksonville Jaguars

(8-6)
Jacksonville Jaguars logo

 +3300 Jacksonville fans may want to entertain the idea of pushing the panic button. Since they started the year 8-3, the Jaguars have now lost three straight and are tied with the Texans and Colts for first place in the AFC South. It doesn’t get much easier for the Jags as they head to Tampa to play the Bucs in Week 16.
12 Houston Texans

(8-6)
Houston Texans logo

 +7500 DeMeco Ryans continues to push all the right buttons. Instead of starting Davis Mills for the injured C.J. Stroud, Ryans went with Case Keenum. The decision paid off as the Texans beat the Titans 19-16 in overtime. Sunday’s game against Cleveland could determine who wins Coach of the Year.
13 Los Angeles Rams

(7-7)Los Angeles Rams logo

 +10000 Their record may not show it, but the Rams have been one of the best teams over the last month. Matthew Stafford looks like the Super Bowl MVP again. There’s a world where the Rams secure a Wild Card spot and play their first game in Detroit against the Lions. Stafford’s return to Detroit is a storyline that writes itself.
14 Seattle Seahawks

(7-7)
Seattle Seahawks logo

 +8000 Based on vibes, do the Seahawks have the best quarterback room in the NFL? Geno Smith and Drew Lock are two of the easiest players to root for. Lock led the Seahawks on a 92-yard with under two minutes left and threw the game-winning touchdown to upset the Eagles on Monday Night Football. Seattle is back in the playoff picture as they head to Tennessee in Week 16.
15 Indianapolis Colts

(8-6)
Indianapolis Colts logo

 +10000 Before you could blink, the Steelers jumped out to a 13-0 lead against the Colts. Like they have all year, Indianapolis remained calm, ran the ball, and let Gardner Minshew direct the troops. The strategy paid off as the Colts won 30-13. The Colts head to Atlanta in Week 16.
16 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

(7-7)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo

 +10000 The Redemption of Baker Mayfield continued in Week 15 as the former No. 1 pick threw for 381 yards and four touchdowns in Tampa’s 34-20 win over the Packers. If the Bucs go 3-0 to close the season, they win the NFC South. It all starts on Christmas Eve against the Jaguars.
17 Denver Broncos

(7-7)Denver Broncos logo

 +15000 Denver went down 21-0 to Detroit in the first half and could never recover. The Broncos have one of the easiest schedules down the stretch with games against the Patriots, Chargers, and Raiders. If the Broncos lose to the Pats this Sunday night, their playoff hopes die.
18 Minnesota Vikings

(7-7)
Minnesota Vikings logo

 +15000 Despite losing in Week 16, the Vikings are currently the No. 6 seed in the NFC Playoff Picture. Nick Mullens throwing for 300+ yards and two touchdowns is a promising sign for Minnesota’s offense. The Vikings welcome the Lions to town on Christmas Eve.
19 Pittsburgh Steelers

(7-7)Pittsburgh Steelers logo

 +25000 The Pittsburgh Steelers offense is an absolute mess without Kenny Pickett, and that’s saying something. Mitch Trubisky was so bad against the Colts that Mason Rudolph replaced him in the fourth quarter. Rudolph will now start against the Bengals in Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve.
20 New Orleans Saints

(7-7)New Orleans Saintslogo

 +12500 The Saints took care of business by defeating the Giants in Week 15. However, New Orleans remains too inconsistent to trust. The Saints head to Los Angeles to play the Rams on Thursday night in a de facto playoff game.
21 Green Bay Packers

(6-8)Green Bay Packers logo

 +15000 Just two weeks ago, Jordan Love and the Packers were the talk of the NFL after knocking off the Chiefs. Now, Green Bay has lost two straight games and only has an 18% chance of making the playoffs. Jordan Love has shown enough flashes of greatness to earn another season under center.
22 Las Vegas Raiders

(6-8)
Las Vegas Raiders logo

 +50000 At 6-8, the Raiders’ playoff chances are at 2%. With that said, the team seems to be responding well to head coach Antonio Pierce. If the Raiders win two of these last three, Pierce could be brought back as the head coach in 2024. No matter who coaches this team, Las Vegas needs a franchise quarterback.
23 Chicago Bears

(5-9)
Chicago Bears logo

 +50000 Since 2015, teams with 3+ sacks, 3+ INT, and a pick six were 40-0. After the Bears’ 20-17 loss to the Browns, that record is now 40-1. After Justin Fields’ disappointing day – 19 of 40 for 166 yards, one touchdown, and one interception – the Bears should have an easy decision this offseason. It’s time to find a new quarterback. 
24 Atlanta Falcons

(6-8)
Atlanta Falcons logo

 +15000 The “inconsistently consistent” Falcons hit rock bottom in Week 15, losing 9-7 to the Panthers, the team with the league’s worst record. Atlanta should be in the market for a new head coach and quarterback this offseason.
25 New York Giants

(5-9)New York Giants logo

 +75000 Sorry, Mr. Cutlets. Tommy DeVito and the Giants offense stalled on Sunday, scoring zero points in the second half in their 24-6 loss to the Saints. New York snapped their three-game winning streak and has virtually no chance at the postseason. New York will spend Christmas in Philly as they play the Eagles this Monday afternoon.
26 Los Angeles Chargers

(5-9)Los Angeles Chargers logo

 +150000 The Chargers’ 63-21 loss to the Raiders on Thursday Night Football is in the running for the most embarrassing loss of 2023. Head coach Brandon Staley and Telesco were fired the next day. The Chargers are in cap hell next season. However, the Chargers’ job will be very attractive because of Justin Herbert.
27 New York Jets

(5-9)
New York Jets logo

 ELIMINATED The Jets need this season to end. New York failed to score a point in their 30-0 loss to the Miami Dolphins. With the Jets eliminated from playoff contention, Aaron Rodgers will not come back this season, which, in all honesty, is a win. It’s time to focus on next year.
28 Tennessee Titans

(5-9)
Tennessee Titans logo

 ELIMINATED The Titans’ offensive line was truly atrocious, allowing seven sacks in the loss to the Houston Texans. If Tennessee cannot protect Will Levis, how are they supposed to fairly evaluate him?
29 Washington Commanders

(4-10)Washington Commanders logo

 ELIMINATED It’s hard not to feel bad for Sam Howell. The coaching staff has failed him all season. That being said, Howell is not free of blame because once Jacoby Brissett entered the game this past Sunday, the Commanders scored two touchdowns and almost beat the Rams. To cut a long story short, the Commanders should be in the quarterback market.
30 Arizona Cardinals

(3-11)
Arizona Cardinals logo

 ELIMINATED The biggest question in Arizona remains the future of Kyler Murray. If the Cardinals get the third pick, they will probably take Marvin Harrison Jr. and pair him with Murray. If the Cardinals somehow wind up with the second pick, do they take a quarterback?
31 New England Patriots

(3-11)
New England Patriots logo

 ELIMINATED The tank is almost complete. The Patriots’ defense played admirably in a 27-17 defeat to the Chiefs, but New England’s quarterback play is too poor to overcome. The Pats should lose their next two games to the Broncos and Bills. However, Week 18 against the Jets will be very interesting. Which team will out-tank the other?
32 Carolina Panthers

(2-12)
Carolina Panthers logo

 ELIMINATED In front of what looked like a few hundred fans, the Carolina Panthers picked up their second win of the season, a 9-7 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. I would be shocked if Carolina wins another game this year.
NFL News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Arrow to top