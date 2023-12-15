Heading into Week 15, 30 of 32 teams are still mathematically alive for a playoff spot. Only one team has punched their ticket to the postseason. Below, we explore the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture in the AFC and NFC.

*As of 12/14/2023

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC Seed Projections

The Baltimore Ravens are the kings of the AFC thanks to a Miami Dolphins loss in Week. The Ravens now control their destiny. If they win out to end the season, the Ravens will secure the top seed and the first-round bye.

However, the Dolphins will have a chance to move up the standings when they play the Ravens in Week 17.

Six teams are currently at 7-6. Because of tiebreakers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts would be in the playoffs. As fate would have it, the Steelers and Colts face each other on Saturday.

AFC Playoff Picture

Baltimore Ravens (10-3) – AFC North Miami Dolphins (9-4) – AFC East Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) – AFC West Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) – AFC South Cleveland Browns (8-5) – Wild Card 1 Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) – Wild Card 2 Indianapolis Colts (7-6) – Wild Card 3

Bubble

8. Houston Texans (7-6) – Wild Card 3

9. Denver Broncos (7-6) – 2nd in AFC West

10. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) – 4th in AFC North

11. Buffalo Bills (7-6) – 2nd in AFC East

12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) – 3rd in AFC West

13. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) – 4th in AFC West

14. New York Jets (5-8) – 3rd in AFC East

15. Tennessee Titans (5-8) – 4th in AFC South

Eliminated

New England Patriots (3-10)

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC Seed Projections

The San Francisco 49ers are the only team in the NFL to have clinched a playoff berth. If the 49ers run the table and win out to end the season, the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through San Francisco.

The hottest team in the NFL plays in Dallas. With their win over the Eagles in Week 14, the Cowboys moved into first place in the NFC East. However, Dallas enters a tough stretch of games, starting with a trip to Buffalo to play the Bills this Sunday.

Seven teams are fighting for the final playoff spot, with five teams at 6-7 and two at 5-8.

NFC Playoff Picture

San Francisco 49ers* (10-3) – NFC West Dallas Cowboys (10-3) – NFC East Detroit Lions (9-4) – NFC North Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) – AFC South Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) – Wild Card 1 Minnesota Vikings (7-6) – Wild Card 2 Green Bay Packers (6-7) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Los Angeles Rams (6-7) – 2nd in NFC West

9. Seattle Seahawks (6-7) – 3rd in NFC West

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7) – 2nd in NFC South

11. New Orleans Saints (6-7) – 3rd in NFC

12. New York Giants (5-8) – 3rd in NFC East

13. Chicago Bears (5-8) – 4th in NFC North

14. Washington Commanders (4-9) – 4th in NFC East

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-10) – 4th in NFC West

Eliminated

Carolina Panthers (1-12)