2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC And NFC Seed Projections Heading Into Week 15

Dan Girolamo
Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15)

Heading into Week 15, 30 of 32 teams are still mathematically alive for a playoff spot. Only one team has punched their ticket to the postseason. Below, we explore the 2023 NFL Playoff Picture in the AFC and NFC.

*As of 12/14/2023 

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: AFC Seed Projections

Lamar Jackson Ravens
Oct 29, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) looks to pass in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are the kings of the AFC thanks to a Miami Dolphins loss in Week. The Ravens now control their destiny. If they win out to end the season, the Ravens will secure the top seed and the first-round bye.

However, the Dolphins will have a chance to move up the standings when they play the Ravens in Week 17.

Six teams are currently at 7-6. Because of tiebreakers, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts would be in the playoffs. As fate would have it, the Steelers and Colts face each other on Saturday.

AFC Playoff Picture

  1. Baltimore Ravens (10-3) – AFC North
  2. Miami Dolphins (9-4) – AFC East
  3. Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) – AFC West
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) – AFC South
  5. Cleveland Browns (8-5) – Wild Card 1
  6. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) – Wild Card 2
  7. Indianapolis Colts (7-6) – Wild Card 3

Bubble

8. Houston Texans (7-6) – Wild Card 3
9. Denver Broncos (7-6) – 2nd in AFC West
10. Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) – 4th in AFC North
11. Buffalo Bills (7-6) – 2nd in AFC East
12. Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) – 3rd in AFC West
13. Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) – 4th in AFC West
14. New York Jets (5-8) – 3rd in AFC East
15. Tennessee Titans (5-8) – 4th in AFC South

Eliminated

New England Patriots (3-10)

2023 NFL Playoff Picture: NFC Seed Projections

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4)
Nov 23, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) and quarterback Dak Prescott (4) talk during the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers are the only team in the NFL to have clinched a playoff berth. If the 49ers run the table and win out to end the season, the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through San Francisco.

The hottest team in the NFL plays in Dallas. With their win over the Eagles in Week 14, the Cowboys moved into first place in the NFC East. However, Dallas enters a tough stretch of games, starting with a trip to Buffalo to play the Bills this Sunday.

Seven teams are fighting for the final playoff spot, with five teams at 6-7 and two at 5-8.

NFC Playoff Picture

  1. San Francisco 49ers* (10-3) – NFC West
  2. Dallas Cowboys (10-3) – NFC East
  3. Detroit Lions (9-4) – NFC North
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) – AFC South
  5. Philadelphia Eagles (10-3) – Wild Card 1
  6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6) – Wild Card 2
  7. Green Bay Packers (6-7) – Wild Card 3

*Clinched playoff berth

Bubble

8. Los Angeles Rams (6-7) – 2nd in NFC West
9. Seattle Seahawks (6-7) – 3rd in NFC West
10. Atlanta Falcons (6-7) – 2nd in NFC South
11. New Orleans Saints (6-7) – 3rd in NFC
12. New York Giants (5-8) – 3rd in NFC East
13. Chicago Bears (5-8) – 4th in NFC North
14. Washington Commanders (4-9) – 4th in NFC East
15. Arizona Cardinals (3-10) – 4th in NFC West

Eliminated

Carolina Panthers (1-12)

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
