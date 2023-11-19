NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Vikings vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football | Free SNF Live Stream

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs

Sunday Night Football heads to the Mile High City in Week 11 as the Denver Broncos (4-5) host the Minnesota Vikings (6-4). Find out how to watch Vikings vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

Joshua Dobbs is the best story in the NFL. After being traded from the Cardinals, Dobbs is 2-0 as a Viking and has Minnesota in the playoff race.

The Broncos have been a different team since giving up 70 points. Denver has won three straight games, with two coming against the Chiefs and Bills.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 11: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Vikings vs. Broncos
  • 📅 Date: Sunday – Nov. 19, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, Colorado
  • 📺 TV Channel: NBC
  • 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Vikings vs. Broncos With A Free Live Stream

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks
Oct 15, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks (58) celebrates after making an interception in the first half against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Kickoff for Vikings vs. Broncos is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be on the broadcast.

Football Night in America starts at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. The pregame show will recap the earlier games and preview the Vikings vs. Broncos.

Peacock subscribers can stream Sunday Night Football between the Vikings and Broncos. Peacock offers two paid plans: Peacock Premium at $6/month and Peacock Premium Plus at $12/month.

An alternative option to cable is live streaming television. These services offer customers linear channels without having a cable box. Our suggestions are YouTube TV and FuboTV, which offer free trials.

Bettors who place a wager at BetOnline will receive a free live stream of the game. New customers can get a 50% welcome bonus of up to $1,000 on their first-ever BetOnline deposit. Use promo code BET1000 for the 50% Bonus.

Below, you’ll find information on how to sign up for BetOnline and watch games for free.

How To Watch Vikings vs. Broncos Through BetOnline

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $55.
  3. Use code BET1000 in the cashier while making your deposit.
  4. Place a bet on the Vikings vs. Broncos
  5. Stream Vikings vs. Broncos for free

Click here for terms and conditions.

Bet Sunday Night Football at BetOnline

Sunday Night Football –Vikings vs. Broncos

Oct 29, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian (29) celebrates his interception in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

After their win against the Bills, the Broncos return home to play the Vikings. The Broncos are a 2.5-point favorite.

View the odds for the game via BetOnline below.

Bet Minnesota Vikings Denver Broncos Play
Moneyline +130 -150 BetOnline logo
Point Spread +2.5 (+100) -2.5 (-120) BetOnline logo
Total Points Over 41 (-105) Under 41 (-115) BetOnline logo

*Odds courtesy of BetOnline. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Broncos NFL News and Rumors Vikings
