Sunday Night Football heads to the Mile High City in Week 11 as the Denver Broncos (4-5) host the Minnesota Vikings (6-4). Find out how to watch Vikings vs. Broncos on Sunday Night Football with a free live stream.

Joshua Dobbs is the best story in the NFL. After being traded from the Cardinals, Dobbs is 2-0 as a Viking and has Minnesota in the playoff race.

The Broncos have been a different team since giving up 70 points. Denver has won three straight games, with two coming against the Chiefs and Bills.

Find out how to watch Sunday Night Football with a free live stream below.

How to Watch NFL Sunday Night Football Week 11: Date, Time, & TV Channel

Which team will add another W to their record? pic.twitter.com/sgn835eqs5 — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 17, 2023

🏈 Game: Vikings vs. Broncos

📅 Date : Sunday – Nov. 19, 2023

: Sunday – Nov. 19, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:20 p.m. ET

: 8:20 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, Colorado

: Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, Colorado 📺 TV Channel: NBC

NBC 💻 Live Stream: BetOnline

How to Watch Sunday Night Football – Vikings vs. Broncos With A Free Live Stream

Kickoff for Vikings vs. Broncos is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, and Melissa Stark will be on the broadcast.

Football Night in America starts at 7 p.m. ET on NBC. The pregame show will recap the earlier games and preview the Vikings vs. Broncos.

Peacock subscribers can stream Sunday Night Football between the Vikings and Broncos. Peacock offers two paid plans: Peacock Premium at $6/month and Peacock Premium Plus at $12/month.

An alternative option to cable is live streaming television. These services offer customers linear channels without having a cable box. Our suggestions are YouTube TV and FuboTV, which offer free trials.

Sunday Night Football –Vikings vs. Broncos

After their win against the Bills, the Broncos return home to play the Vikings. The Broncos are a 2.5-point favorite.

