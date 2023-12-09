Monday Night Football will feature a doubleheader in Week 14. The Tennesse Titans (4-8) will face the Miami Dolphins (9-3), and the Green Bay Packers (6-6) will play the New York Giants (4-8).

Week 14 will feature the first Monday Night Football doubleheader to feature games simultaneously. Find out how to watch each game with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 14: Date, Time, & TV Channel

EXCLUSIVE: For the first time, ESPN will broadcast two Monday Night Football games simultaneously. Peyton and Eli Manning will call both games on their Manningcast on Dec. 11 — at the same time. • Packers at Giants

• Titans at Dolphins — Front Office Sports (@FOS) December 4, 2023

🏈 Game: Titans vs. Dolphins

📅 Date : Monday – Dec. 11, 2023

: Monday – Dec. 11, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Florida

: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Florida 📺 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

The Giants will continue with Tommy DeVito as their starting quarterback for Monday night’s matchup at MetLife Stadium against the Green Bay Packers. More via @JordanRaanan:https://t.co/tSYxQAkNnq — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 5, 2023

🏈 Game: Packers vs. Giants

📅 Date : Monday – Dec. 11, 2023

: Monday – Dec. 11, 2023 🕗 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET 🏟 Location : MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey

: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+

ABC, ESPN+ 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

The Titans vs. Dolphins will air on ESPN, while the Packers vs. Giants will run on ABC and ESPN+.

Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Jaguars will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will be in East Rutherford. Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, and Laura Rutledge will be in Miami.

Peyton and Eli Manning will call both games on The Manningcast, which airs on ESPN2.

ABC and ESPN are available with a cable subscription. For cord-cutters, use a streaming television service to watch your favorite channels. Two of these services – YouTube TV and FuboTV – provide free trials to new customers.

Monday Night Football – Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants Odds

In Miami, the Dolphins are a massive 13-point favorite. Meanwhile, the Packers will be a 6.5-point favorite on the road.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

