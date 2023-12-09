NFL News and Rumors

How to Watch Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants on Monday Night Football | Free MNF Live Stream

Dan Girolamo
New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15)

Monday Night Football will feature a doubleheader in Week 14. The Tennesse Titans (4-8) will face the Miami Dolphins (9-3), and the Green Bay Packers (6-6) will play the New York Giants (4-8).

Week 14 will feature the first Monday Night Football doubleheader to feature games simultaneously. Find out how to watch each game with a free live stream.

How To Watch NFL Monday Night Football Week 14: Date, Time, & TV Channel

  • 🏈 Game: Titans vs. Dolphins
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Dec. 11, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Florida
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

  • 🏈 Game: Packers vs. Giants
  • 📅 Date: Monday – Dec. 11, 2023
  • 🕗 Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • 🏟 Location: MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • 📺 TV Channel: ABC, ESPN+
  • 💻 Live Stream: Jazz Sports

Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants – How to Watch Monday Night Football With A Free Live Stream

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
Oct 29, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) looks for a passing option against the New England Patriots during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans vs. Dolphins will air on ESPN, while the Packers vs. Giants will run on ABC and ESPN+.

Monday night’s game between the Bengals and Jaguars will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ABC and ESPN. Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Lisa Salters will be in East Rutherford. Chris Fowler, Louis Riddick, Dan Orlovsky, and Laura Rutledge will be in Miami.

Peyton and Eli Manning will call both games on The Manningcast, which airs on ESPN2.

ABC and ESPN are available with a cable subscription. For cord-cutters, use a streaming television service to watch your favorite channels. Two of these services –  YouTube TV and FuboTV – provide free trials to new customers.

If you plan on making a wager for either game, try placing it at Jazz Sports. Jazz Sports bettors will receive a free live stream of the game after making a bet.

Receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to $2,500 on Sports Bonus on your first Jazz Sports deposit. Use code Jazz100.

How To Watch Monday Night Football Through Jazz Sports

  1. Click here to sign up for Jazz Sports
  2. Create an account and make a minimum qualifying deposit of $50.
  3. Place a bet on Monday Night Football
  4. Stream Monday Night Football for free
Bet Monday Night Football at Jazz Sports

Monday Night Football – Titans vs. Dolphins, Packers vs. Giants Odds

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love
Nov 19, 2023; Green Bay, Wis, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit – Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

In Miami, the Dolphins are a massive 13-point favorite. Meanwhile, the Packers will be a 6.5-point favorite on the road.

View the odds for the games via Jazz Sports below.

Bet Tennessee Titans Miami Dolphins Play
Moneyline +610 -860 Jazz Sports
Point Spread +13 (-110) -13 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 46 (-110) Under 46 (-110) Jazz Sports

 

Bet Green Bay Packers New York Giants Play
Moneyline -305 +245 Jazz Sports
Point Spread -6.5 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Jazz Sports
Total Points Over 36.5 (-115) Under 36.5 (-105) Jazz Sports

*Odds courtesy of Jazz Sports. Odds are correct at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Topics  
Dolphins Giants NFL News and Rumors Packers Titans
