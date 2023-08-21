NFL News and Rumors

Indianapolis Colts Reportedly Give Jonathan Taylor Permission To Seek Trade

Wendi Oliveros
Jonathan Taylor RB Indianpolis Colts

Adam Schefter of ESPN is among the sources reporting that the Indianapolis Colts have given 2021 rushing leader Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.


This comes after a summer of back-and-forth between Taylor and his agent and Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Taylor has been injured thus far in training camp and the preseason, but he was expected to travel with the team for joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles later this week.


The next logical question will be what the trade market is for Taylor.


As noted, the running back market has taken a severe hit though things have smoothed out recently with Saquon Barkley getting a contract from the Giants, Josh Jacobs reportedly rejoining Raiders practice shortly, and free agents Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook getting deals from new teams.

 

Colts NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
