Adam Schefter of ESPN is among the sources reporting that the Indianapolis Colts have given 2021 rushing leader Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade.

The Colts are allowing Jonathan Taylor to seek a trade per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/ab4gVKf90P — PFF (@PFF) August 21, 2023

Sources: The #Colts have given star RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, and conversations to find potential landing spots are ongoing. Several GMs and talent evaluators were informed earlier today that Taylor is available. pic.twitter.com/RSrgaszhnj — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2023



This comes after a summer of back-and-forth between Taylor and his agent and Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Taylor has been injured thus far in training camp and the preseason, but he was expected to travel with the team for joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles later this week.

Shane Steichen, during his Sunday update, says RB Jonathan Taylor will travel to Philadelphia this week for joint practice with the Eagles, but he remains on the PUP list. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) August 20, 2023



The next logical question will be what the trade market is for Taylor.

One thing that was emphasized to me—the Colts aren’t going to give RB Jonathan Taylor away. They’d do a trade at the right price. So again, it’ll probably mean Taylor finding a contract elsewhere AND a suitor willing to give Indy a good return on top of that. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) August 21, 2023



As noted, the running back market has taken a severe hit though things have smoothed out recently with Saquon Barkley getting a contract from the Giants, Josh Jacobs reportedly rejoining Raiders practice shortly, and free agents Ezekiel Elliott and Dalvin Cook getting deals from new teams.

Las Vegas #Raiders Josh Jacobs will end holdout and be back before opening weekend game #RaiderNation #NFL pic.twitter.com/3aIoYFJ94P — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 21, 2023

