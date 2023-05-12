Is Micah Parsons Going To Be On The Cover Of Madden 24?

It is time to start speculating on who will grace the cover for Madden 24.

The game will drop sometime in August in advance of the 2023 NFL season, but traditionally details about it start to come out in June.

There is always mystery surrounding the cover athlete with the exception of 2023’s version when EA did the correct thing by putting the late John Madden on it.

With all of that being said, Dallas Cowboys linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons, 23, put himself into the conversation by posting this recent Twitter photo.

Big shout to the big buy @AndrewWhitworth for taking out the time in his week to help me grow as an player! We will only grow from those who have accomplished what we seek! #Legend pic.twitter.com/9YWMNNOM1D — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 12, 2023

Parson is wearing a black EA Madden t-shirt.

While this could be completely coincidental, two-time Pro Bowler and third year player Parsons is an excellent choice.

There is so much fixation on Parsons’s t-shirt that we almost overlooked NFL legend Andrew Whitworth working with Parsons.

Video shows that Whitworth still has the moves, and Parsons is working hard to bulk up and prepare to become the Cowboys defensive end in 2023.

Micah Parsons working on pass rush moves with former 2x first-team All-Pro tackle, Andrew Whitworth. Reports are that Parsons will spend the majority of time at DE in 2023 👀 #Cowboys ( via ➡️ timrileytraining – IG) pic.twitter.com/jGa8q7Vkmp — Ernie (@es3_09) May 11, 2023

The Madden Curse

There used to be a stigma that the cover athlete suffered from the so-called Madden curse meaning he has a less than stellar season or suffers an injury during the year he is on the cover.

That has been proven to be less true in recent years.

What has been true is that the quarterbacks have been the main focus in recent years.

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Lamar Jackson have graced the covers since 2020.

Mahomes had a solo cover and a shared cover with Brady in two separate years.

It is a quarterback-driven league, but a change of pace is necessary.

The last time a defensive player got the cover was in 2015 when it was Richard Sherman.

I was so hyped to see a Seahawks player on the Madden cover. Richard Sherman was that popular in America, as a CB. The Madden name holds so much value forever in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/FL6nEBgeGL — Sami ON Tap (@SamiOnTap) December 29, 2021

Conclusion

We do not know if there is exclusively one cover for 2024.

Because Parsons is transitioning to the defensive end position, it made us wonder if the cover could have a defensive end focus.

Then it could potentially feature a group of young superstar defensive ends including San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, or others.

We think it is time for the cover to feature the young defensive superstars in the NFL.

The answer will be known soon.