NFL News and Rumors

Is Micah Parsons Going To Be On The Cover Of Madden 24?

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys

It is time to start speculating on who will grace the cover for Madden 24.

The game will drop sometime in August in advance of the 2023 NFL season, but traditionally details about it start to come out in June.

There is always mystery surrounding the cover athlete with the exception of 2023’s version when EA did the correct thing by putting the late John Madden on it.

With all of that being said, Dallas Cowboys linebacker/defensive end Micah Parsons, 23, put himself into the conversation by posting this recent Twitter photo.

Parson is wearing a black EA Madden t-shirt.

While this could be completely coincidental, two-time Pro Bowler and third year player Parsons is an excellent choice.

There is so much fixation on Parsons’s t-shirt that we almost overlooked NFL legend Andrew Whitworth working with Parsons.

Video shows that Whitworth still has the moves, and Parsons is working hard to bulk up and prepare to become the Cowboys defensive end in 2023.

The Madden Curse

There used to be a stigma that the cover athlete suffered from the so-called Madden curse meaning he has a less than stellar season or suffers an injury during the year he is on the cover.

That has been proven to be less true in recent years.

What has been true is that the quarterbacks have been the main focus in recent years.

Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, and Lamar Jackson have graced the covers since 2020.

Mahomes had a solo cover and a shared cover with Brady in two separate years.

It is a quarterback-driven league, but a change of pace is necessary.

The last time a defensive player got the cover was in 2015 when it was Richard Sherman.

Conclusion

We do not know if there is exclusively one cover for 2024.

Because Parsons is transitioning to the defensive end position, it made us wonder if the cover could have a defensive end focus.

Then it could potentially feature a group of young superstar defensive ends including San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, or others.

Is Micah Parsons Going To Be On The Cover Of Madden 24?

T.J. Watt NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Is Micah Parsons Going To Be On The Cover Of Madden 24?

We think it is time for the cover to feature the young defensive superstars in the NFL.

The answer will be known soon.

Topics  
Cowboys NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Linkedin
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
california kansas Illinois Sports Betting super bowl

Rams HC Sean McVay Talks About Matthew Stafford And The 2023 Quarterback Roster

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets
Joe Namath Makes Guarantee About New York Jets 2023 Season
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Aaron Rodgers holds a Jets jersey at a press conference.
NFL Schedule Release 2023: ESPN Monday Night Football Schedule Revealed
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
Maurice Jones-Drew
Maurice Jones-Drew’s 3 Predictions Based On The 2023 NFL Schedule Reveal
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  21h
NFL News and Rumors
rsz_brock-purdy-1
49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Provides Promising Brock Purdy Update
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 11 2023
NFL News and Rumors
Chiefs players stand on the stage and celebrate.
NFL Schedule Release 2023: Lions vs. Chiefs To Play On Opening Night
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 11 2023
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Makes Big Announcement On Good Morning Football
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  May 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top