NBA News and Rumors

Is Tyler Herro Getting Traded? Miami Guard Posts Cryptic Instagram Story

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Is Tyler Herro Getting Traded? Miami Guard Posts Cryptic Instagram Story

There have been a lot of trade rumors this summer surrounding Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

While a deal has yet to materialize, it’s clear that Damian Lillard wants out of Portland and has expressed interest in going to Miami.

In order to acquire Lillard in a blockbuster trade, Herro would likely have to be on the chopping block in South Beach. Despite being one of the key contributors in Miami, Herro missed the entire NBA Playoffs due to a broken hand, and the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals without him.

Recently, Herro shared a very cryptic message on his Instagram. In a story, Herro is sitting on a plane with the caption “Ain’t No Friends In This Business”, which could indicate he’s on his way out of Miami.

Tyler Herro Sends Cryptic Message to Fans

There haven’t been any trade rumors announced yet but it looks like Herro is sending a message to his fans. On Thursday night, Herro posted a picture with lyrics from Nostalgia by Rob Wave, “Ain’t No Friends in this Business” to his Instagram story.

Many fans believe that it’s a reference to the situation happening in Miami. Herro has been the talk of trade rumors all summer, especially with Miami pursuing Lillard following its recent NBA Finals loss.

Damian Lillard Could Be Traded in the Next 24 Hours

According to John Gambadoro, a popular talk show host in Arizona, a Lillard trade is going down really soon, potentially in the next 24 hours.

After Lillard declared he’d only want to play for the Heat, it seems like Herro will be a part of the trade. The Heat will need to let go of their young guard for any chance to land Lillard.

The University of Kentucky product averaged 20.1 points and 4.2 assists last season before getting hurt. He also won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year the year prior. The Heat were able to advance to the NBA Finals with Herro on their bench, which made him a little more expendable than expected.

If Herro ends up in Portland, he’ll be surrounded by a younger team and would better fit in with the team’s timeline to contend. Incoming rookie guard Scoot Henderson has star potential and may be a great fit alongside Herro, a great shooter and high-level scorer who is only 23 years old.

NBA Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur, Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Won’t Sign Extension Until Team Commits To Championship

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 25 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Jalen Brunson Team USA
FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Team USA Schedule
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 24 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Tyler Herro Says He's Better At Pickleball Than Basketball
Tyler Herro Says He’s Better At Pickleball Than Basketball
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 22 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Bronny James Walks Out With Drake and LeBron at LA Concert
Bronny James Walks Out With Drake and LeBron at LA Concert
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 22 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Luka Doncic’s New FIBA World Cup 2023 Documentary Will Be Released In Real-Time
Luka Doncic’s New FIBA World Cup 2023 Documentary Will Be Released In Real-Time
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 22 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden
James Harden Believes Relationship With 76ers Is Beyond Repair
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 18 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
2023-2024 NBA Season: Schedule, Dates, And Times
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Aug 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top