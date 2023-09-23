There have been a lot of trade rumors this summer surrounding Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro.

While a deal has yet to materialize, it’s clear that Damian Lillard wants out of Portland and has expressed interest in going to Miami.

In order to acquire Lillard in a blockbuster trade, Herro would likely have to be on the chopping block in South Beach. Despite being one of the key contributors in Miami, Herro missed the entire NBA Playoffs due to a broken hand, and the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals without him.

Recently, Herro shared a very cryptic message on his Instagram. In a story, Herro is sitting on a plane with the caption “Ain’t No Friends In This Business”, which could indicate he’s on his way out of Miami.

Tyler Herro’s IG story 👀 pic.twitter.com/OViOPmGQk5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 22, 2023

Tyler Herro Sends Cryptic Message to Fans

There haven’t been any trade rumors announced yet but it looks like Herro is sending a message to his fans. On Thursday night, Herro posted a picture with lyrics from Nostalgia by Rob Wave, “Ain’t No Friends in this Business” to his Instagram story.

Many fans believe that it’s a reference to the situation happening in Miami. Herro has been the talk of trade rumors all summer, especially with Miami pursuing Lillard following its recent NBA Finals loss.

Damian Lillard Could Be Traded in the Next 24 Hours

According to John Gambadoro, a popular talk show host in Arizona, a Lillard trade is going down really soon, potentially in the next 24 hours.

After Lillard declared he’d only want to play for the Heat, it seems like Herro will be a part of the trade. The Heat will need to let go of their young guard for any chance to land Lillard.

The University of Kentucky product averaged 20.1 points and 4.2 assists last season before getting hurt. He also won the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year the year prior. The Heat were able to advance to the NBA Finals with Herro on their bench, which made him a little more expendable than expected.

If Herro ends up in Portland, he’ll be surrounded by a younger team and would better fit in with the team’s timeline to contend. Incoming rookie guard Scoot Henderson has star potential and may be a great fit alongside Herro, a great shooter and high-level scorer who is only 23 years old.

