The UFC heads to Sydney, Australia for a stacked UFC 293 event. We have a middleweight main event fight where the middleweight championship will be on the line as the reigning champion Israel Adesanya will put his championship on the line when he takes on No. 5 ranked Sean Strickland. This will be Adesanya’s first fight since gaining redemption with a second-round knockout of his arch-nemesis Alex Pereira to reclaim his middleweight championship. Strickland on the other hand is coming off three consecutive victories which put him a prime position to be next in line for a title shot after No. 1 contender Dricus Du Plessis had to withdraw due to injury.

In Adesanya’s last fight, he won by second-round knockout against the former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira to reclaim his title. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $1,000,000 with a win bonus, performance bonus, and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $1,132,000.

Israel Adesanya’s Net Worth

Israel Adesanya has been in the UFC for a while now and he has made an estimated $10 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $10 Million.

Israel Adesanya has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2013 and cut his cloth on the New Zealand regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2018.

Israel Adesanya’s UFC Record

Israel Adesanya holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 24-2 which includes 16 wins by knockout. He will look to improve his 13-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 293.

Israel Adesanya’s Next Fight

Israel Adesanya will fight No. 5 ranked middleweight contender Sean Strickland in a 5-round main event fight this Saturday at UFC 293 for the UFC Middleweight Championship. This fight will be held at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Israel Adesanya (-650) making him a massive favorite.

Israel Adesanya’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Israel Adesanya fights out of Auckland, New Zealand but is originally from Lagos, Nigeria.

Adesanya is not married. But, Stylebender’s rumored girlfriend is Shana Evers, an Australian model.

Age: 33

33 Born: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Height: 6’4″

6’4″ Weight: 185 pounds

185 pounds Reach: 80″

80″ Coach/Trainer: Eugene Bareman

