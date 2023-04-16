J.J. Watt Participates In Pat Tillman 4.2 Mile Run

On Saturday, April 15, 2023, participants ran the 4.2-mile Pat’s Run.

This charity event raises money for the Pat Tillman Foundation.

Arizona Cardinals past and present came out to support the event that honors Tillman, the Arizona State University and Arizona Cardinals star who walked away from football after the 9/11 attacks to serve with the U.S. Rangers.

Pat Tillman- Former ASU Football Player, NFL Player, and American Hero… a thread 🧵 ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/apX9Qpqf0c — Carter Caplan (@cartercaplanASU) April 16, 2023

He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 at just 27 years of age.

28,000 people were expected to participate and among them was former Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and the Cardinals coaching staff led by rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Some familiar faces at Pat’s Run, the 19th annual race in honor of Pat Tillman. 🫶 pic.twitter.com/xmPwWcbYy5 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) April 15, 2023

Watt served as the race starter and greeted fans and took selfies before the run began.

Running the @pattillmanfnd run today and @JJWatt kept everyone entertained before we ran. Thanks for the great memories!! pic.twitter.com/98QhN2pX8V — Scott Kern (@TheRealAZKern) April 15, 2023

19th Annual Pat’s Run

Everything about the race is a nod to Pat Tillman as a player and person.

Organizers plan the event with the main thought being “What would Pat think?”

The theme centered around the number 42 which Tillman wore at Arizona State is just one example of their attention to detail.

They execute the theme with the utmost attention to details that honor Tillman.

The race was 4.2 miles long.

The finish line was on the 42-yard line of Sun Devil Stadium.

Not sure if we’ve ever had this before, but the 42 yard line is highlighted in honor of Pat Tillman. Not sure if it’s just for Pat’s Run, but we should keep this permanently. It’s awesome. | 📸@BDenny29 pic.twitter.com/v3g2ZTSAD7 — Barstool ASU (@tempebarstool) April 15, 2023

It has grown in popularity from just 5,500 participants at its inception in 2005 to 28,000 expected in 2023.

Pat’s Run is believed to be one of the largest timed races in the US and the largest running event in Arizona.

Proceeds from the race and the Pat Tillman Foundation benefit military veterans and their family members.

Over 800 veterans and family members have received scholarships from the foundation through the Tillman Scholars program.

Tillman’s Legacy Lives On

Christina Hundley, Tillman’s former classmate at Arizona State, reflects on how this is a bittersweet event.

She said:

“It’s gotten bigger and bigger every year. It’s amazing to see how much it’s grown, but I honestly wish we never had it because it would mean he was still here with us.”

The Pat Tillman Foundation has raised $24 million through the years, but Hundley believes there is even more that can and will be done in the years to come to benefit Tillman Scholars.