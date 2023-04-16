NFL News and Rumors

J.J. Watt Participates In Pat Tillman 4.2 Mile Run

Wendi Oliveros
JJ Watt

On Saturday, April 15, 2023, participants ran the 4.2-mile Pat’s Run.

This charity event raises money for the Pat Tillman Foundation.

Arizona Cardinals past and present came out to support the event that honors Tillman, the Arizona State University and Arizona Cardinals star who walked away from football after the 9/11 attacks to serve with the U.S. Rangers.

He was killed in Afghanistan in 2004 at just 27 years of age.

28,000 people were expected to participate and among them was former Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and the Cardinals coaching staff led by rookie head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Watt served as the race starter and greeted fans and took selfies before the run began.

19th Annual Pat’s Run

Everything about the race is a nod to Pat Tillman as a player and person.

Organizers plan the event with the main thought being “What would Pat think?”

The theme centered around the number 42 which Tillman wore at Arizona State is just one example of their attention to detail.

They execute the theme with the utmost attention to details that honor Tillman.

The race was 4.2 miles long.

The finish line was on the 42-yard line of Sun Devil Stadium.

It has grown in popularity from just 5,500 participants at its inception in 2005 to 28,000 expected in 2023.

Pat’s Run is believed to be one of the largest timed races in the US and the largest running event in Arizona.

Proceeds from the race and the Pat Tillman Foundation benefit military veterans and their family members.

Over 800 veterans and family members have received scholarships from the foundation through the Tillman Scholars program.

Tillman’s Legacy Lives On

Christina Hundley, Tillman’s former classmate at Arizona State, reflects on how this is a bittersweet event.

She said:

“It’s gotten bigger and bigger every year. It’s amazing to see how much it’s grown, but I honestly wish we never had it because it would mean he was still here with us.”

The Pat Tillman Foundation has raised $24 million through the years, but Hundley believes there is even more that can and will be done in the years to come to benefit Tillman Scholars.

 

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

