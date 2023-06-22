J.J. Watt has only been a retired NFL player for six months, but according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, he is reportedly being sought after by at least three major networks.

Watt has been pursued by NBC, CBS, and the NFL Network.

NBC may be interested in slotting Watt in its Big Ten CFB coverage given his Wisconsin roots.

CBS is considered the frontrunner at this point; it is the network that will broadcast Super Bowl 58 so Watt could be plugged into that coverage.

He would be the latest former player to become an analyst for the network that has Tony Romo and Tiki Barber in its ranks.

Will Watt Go To TV?

It is not a given that Watt will take any of the offers on the table.

He is newly retired, has a baby boy, and he and his wife Kealia became minority investors in the Burnley Football Club in Premier League Soccer.

What we do know is that Watt does not want a full-time broadcasting schedule.

He is seeking a part-time arrangement like Peyton and Eli Manning have at ESPN.

The Manning brothers work just ten regular-season games, a schedule that allows them to produce fresh NFL content and work on other projects during the season.

Is A Brotherly Podcast In The Works?

Following the lead \of the Kelce brothers with their New Heights podcast, J.J. is reportedly thinking about joining forces with T.J. for a podcast.

It is not clear if it will go forward in 2023.

J.J. is concerned about T.J.’s involvement as an active player during the season when his mind could be elsewhere.

He said:

“My brother and I have talked about it. It’s hard when you’re an active player…if you do a podcast and you lose that week, you still have to go on and talk about random things. All that’s going on in your head is, I want to go back out there.”

Watt Is Already Busy In Week 4

Regardless of what he decides, fans know that they will see J.J. Watt in Week 4 in Houston.

The #Texans announced that they will honor JJ Watt and add him to their Ring of Honor on October 1 when they host the Pittsburgh Steelers. pic.twitter.com/W289WN4CuR — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 12, 2023

The Texans are inducting him into their Ring of Honor against T.J.’s Pittsburgh Steelers.