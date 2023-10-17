NFL News and Rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Is “Optimistic” He Will Play On Thursday

Wendi Oliveros
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has led his team to a 4-2 start.

The Jags are in first place in the AFC South, one game ahead of both the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

With a short week on the horizon, Lawrence is “optimistic” but not 100% certain that he will play on Thursday night in the Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Lawrence is dealing with a sprain in his left knee.

Who Is Lawrence’s Backup?

Six-year NFL veteran C.J. Beathard is Lawrence’s backup.

He is 29 years old and out of the University of Iowa.

Beathard has 12 career starts, all with San Francisco, from 2017 through 2020.

This is his third season backing up Lawrence.

Beathard is getting first team reps this week, but Coach Doug Pederson said that Lawrence can play without practicing.

And Lawrence has complete confidence in Beathard if he starts, praising his weekly preparation.

Jaguars NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
