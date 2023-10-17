Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has led his team to a 4-2 start.

The Jags are in first place in the AFC South, one game ahead of both the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans.

With a short week on the horizon, Lawrence is “optimistic” but not 100% certain that he will play on Thursday night in the Week 7 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Lawrence is dealing with a sprain in his left knee.

Jaguars’ QB Trevor Lawrence told reporters today that he’s “optimistic” he will play Thursday night vs. the Saints, “but of course we’ll have to make that decision on Thursday.” Lawrence is dealing with a knee sprain. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 17, 2023

Who Is Lawrence’s Backup?

Six-year NFL veteran C.J. Beathard is Lawrence’s backup.

He is 29 years old and out of the University of Iowa.

Beathard has 12 career starts, all with San Francisco, from 2017 through 2020.

This is his third season backing up Lawrence.

Beathard is getting first team reps this week, but Coach Doug Pederson said that Lawrence can play without practicing.

While he noted it’s “very likely” Trevor Lawrence still plays vs #Saints, CJ Beathard conceded that he did take all the first-team reps today in practice. Doug Pederson has said Trevor does not need to practice this week to play Thursday. #Jaguars | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/LGPogJWQe0 — Mia O’Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) October 17, 2023

And Lawrence has complete confidence in Beathard if he starts, praising his weekly preparation.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on confidence level of CJ Beathard: “really confident. He prepares every week like he’s a starter.” — Alessandra Pontbriand (@APontbriandTV) October 17, 2023

