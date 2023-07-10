NFL News and Rumors

Jacksonville Jaguars Sign Coach Pederson’s Son Tight End Josh Pederson

Wendi Oliveros
Doug Pederson Josh Pederson

The Jacksonville Jaguars are keeping it all in the family with their latest signing.

On Monday, the Jaguars announced the signing of tight end Josh Pederson, son of head coach Doug Pederson.

Josh is an undrafted free agent in 2021 who spent time on various NFL practice squads (San Francisco 49ers, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs) before getting his first substantial playing time for the USFL’s Houston Gamblers in 2023.

He played college football for the University of Louisiana Monroe.

For the Gamblers, he played in 10 games, catching 24 passes for 325 yards.

Josh gave a radio interview after the signing was official.

He explained that he is not looking for any family favors and joked about changing the spelling of his last name to Peterson to throw people off.

It was a well-kept secret.

Even Josh’s mother did not know it was the in works, but she was elated when Josh told her.

Jags Have A Deep Tight End Depth Chart

With the Pederson addition, there are five tight ends on the Jags roster.

Evan Engram is TE1, but his availability is not certain.

The Pro Bowler joined the team in 2022 and has been franchise tagged for 2023.

He has yet to sign his franchise tag so the clock is ticking (with one week left) for the Jaguars to get a long-term contract done or for him to sign the tag.


In addition, Brenton Strange, Luke Farrell, Gerrit Prince, and Pederson round out the tight-end depth chart.

There is no way that the Jaguars are carrying all of these tight ends on the 53-man roster in September so expect a training camp competition.

This will be an interesting storyline to watch as the Jags open training camp later this month.

The Jaguars open up their preseason with an August 12 game on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

 

 

NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
