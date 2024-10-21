Jalen Green, Rockets Discussing Short-Term Extension

The Houston Rockets and Jalen Green are reportedly having “productive,” talks about a short-term extension. Green has been hoping for an extension from the team for some time now.

“I’m told, him, his agents they are pursuing a potential structure of a shorter-term deal that does maximize his long-term career earnings,” said Shams Charania on NBA Today. “There is a deal potentially here, I’m told, that could be a first of its kind. So, we’ll see what decisions are made between the Rockets and Jalen Green very soon.”

Green finished last year on a scoring tear as he averaged 24.1 points per game in his last 20 games. In said games, he also logged 6.2 total rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

Jalen Green’s Impact and Ceiling

Green is one of the hottest scorers in the league. In terms of heating up in a short-time and going on scoring tears, there are few who are better than him. For his career, Green has averaged 19.8 points, 4.1 total rebounds per game, and 3.3 assists per game. His sophomore campaign was arguably the best season of his young career thus far. During said season, Jalen Green authored 22.1 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 48.5 percent.

However, he improved other facets of his game last season. Green improved his rebounding as he tallied a career-best 5.2 total rebounds per game and also logged an improved defensive rating of 115. While there are still some inefficiencies to his game, the Houston Rockets know Jalen Green’s potential is too high to ignore and potentially let walk in free agency. Especially with the continuity he has developed with Houston’s young core.

Houston’s Young Crop of Talent

The Houston Rockets are hoping to return to the playoffs this season. Especially since they were close to reaching the Play-In Tournament last year. The team has accumulated nice, young players with potential in the post-James Harden era. Some of the young players the Rockets possess include Alperen Sengun, Cam Whitmore, Amen Thompson, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., and of course, Jalen Green himself. Not to mention, Houston is hoping for veterans, Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks, will help with the development of their young core going forward. If the team can work out an extension with Jalen Green, they will be retaining an integral part of their foundation for the future.