It was an emotional morning on Wednesday Good Morning Football as host Jamie Erdahl said goodbye to New York City before going on maternity leave.

Jamie Erdahl Bids Farwell To NYC Good Morning Football Show

NYC, you are legendary. @gmfb is moving to LA – so am I. But first, a baby. 🫶🏼✌🏼🏈☀️ pic.twitter.com/UyiyLBbyWM — Jamie Erdahl (@JamieErdahl) March 20, 2024

Earlier this month, the NFL announced that Good Morning Football is relocating to Los Angeles this summer. The popular NFL Network show has been broadcasting from New York City since 2016.

There will also be a two-hour extension of the series, which will be sold in syndication.

Before going on maternity leave, Erdahl paid tribute to her cohosts Jason McCourty, Peter Schrager, and Kyle Brandt.

“When I was invited to be a part of a show of this magnitude nearly two years ago, for 15 hours a week covering the depths of a professional league with as much power as the NFL wields to sit next to a man like Jason McCourty, whose reputation in personality character and class precedes him,” Erdahl said, “to sit across from Peter Schrager, whose depth and knowledge of the league and its history is only matched by the wit and wisdom in which he delivers his nuanced takes, or to sit beside Kyle Brandt, the man whose tenacious creative drive and work ethic is a force to be reckoned with, and one that I feel incredibly honored to watch unfold, from beginning to end, every day.”

McCourty, Schrager, and Brandt praised Erdahl for her work on the show, with Brandt thanking her for the “New Jersey house parties with the entire cast and crew in the pool and a boatload of tequila.”

Uncertainty Surrounding Good Morning Football

NFL Plans Syndicated Version of 'Good Morning Football,' Moves A.M. Show to Los Angeles https://t.co/OwuS8xpluZ — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 6, 2024

Erdahl, who replaced the departing Kay Adams in 2022, plans to relocate to Los Angeles and return to the show after maternity leave.

“The fact that it’s for people who love this game, and this league sitting around that big beautiful table, and the dedicated team beyond the table giving you everything we have got at night, and every morning,” Erdahl said. “So I will see you from LA. But now I’m gonna go have a baby.”

While Erdahl will return, it is unknown if McCourty, Schrager, or Brandt will move to Los Angeles when the show relaunches before the 2024-2025 season.

Before signing off, Erdahl asked the executives running Good Morning Football to make decisions “with the best intention of keeping what people love about GMFB intact.”

Good Morning Football’s last episode in NYC will air on March 29 on NFL Network. The show will then take an extended hiatus before the LA relaunch this summer.