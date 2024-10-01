Jared Goff Sets Rare NFL Record

Detroit Lions quarterback, Jared Goff, had himself a night against the Seattle Seahawks. Goff finished with an outstanding stat line of 18 for 18, 292 passing yards, and two touchdown passes. Goff set a couple of NFL records in the process. For one, he became the first player in NFL history to finish a game with a completion percentage of at least 75 percent, at least 200 passing yards, and a receiving touchdown. Goff caught a touchdown pass from Amon-Ra St. Brown on a trick play. However, he also broke yet another record during the game. Jared Goff now holds the record for the most pass attempts without an incompletion during a game. The previous record was held by Kurt Warner who went 10 for 10 in a game in 2005. All in all, Jared Goff looked like the best quarterback in the NFL on Monday Night Football.

Jared Goff Sets NFL Record

Jared Goff’s Night Against the Seattle Seahawks

While the stat line was impressive, the eye test of Goff’s play also impressed. He was calm, cool, and collected the whole time. Even when pressured, Jared Goff knew what play to make. The only mistake came in the fourth quarter when he took a sack that resulted in a safety. Granted, he also benefited from terrific play calling and a solid ground game. Still, Goff was ready to step up when a passing play was called. He was not just dinking and dunking either. He had some nice deep throws that guys like Tim Patrick and Jameson Williams converted, one of which Williams was able to convert to a touchdown. Goff said he could not recall a time where he played as well as he did after the game.

“Never. I don’t think I’ve ever done it. I knew I did it in the first half last week, so I was aware of it then,” said Goff. “And I was kind of aware of it today, about the middle of the third quarter. I was like, ‘I couldn’t think of one,’ but then I threw the one out of bounds that ended up being offensive pass interference and I was like, ‘Does that count?’ I didn’t know if that counted or not. But yeah, it’s a good day.”

His quarterback play with the Detroit Lions has been underappreciated. If Jared Goff continues at this rate, this team could be well on their way to the Super Bowl.