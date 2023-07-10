Javonte Williams “Ready to Go,” After ACL Injury

Javonte Williams of the Denver Broncos is one of the more underappreciated players in the whole NFL. Even with Russell Wilson under center for the first year last season, Williams was scripted to be a focal point of the offense. Sadly, the promising young running back suffered a nasty knee injury in week four of last year. Williams’ rehab has seemingly gone well and has said “the plan,” is for him to be cleared for training camp. This is great news for the Denver Broncos who are under new leadership with head coach, Sean Payton, who has been known to heavily utilize running backs in his offensive scheme in the past.

Javonte Williams Confident After Injury

Javonte Williams’ Impact for the Denver Broncos

Many forget just how effective Williams is when he is one the field. Remember, he was splitting carries with Melvin Gordon, who was eventually cut midseason, which may have dulled down some of his production. However, Williams still rushed for 903 yards in his rookie season to go along with 316 receiving yards.

It is also important to note his production from last season even though it was cut short. Javonte Williams had 204 rushing yards, 16 catches, and 76 receiving yards. It is still unclear whether or not he will come back at 100 percent, but his presence alone should increase team morale and also add another weapon to an already talented Broncos offensive depth chart.

Will He Bounce Back This Season?

While the injury Williams suffered was nasty, it is easier for athletes to bounce back in today’s era of sports. Not to say Williams is going to have this type of career, but Adrian Peterson did come back and have one of the best 1,000 yard-plus seasons after an ACL injury in his prime. Plus, Sean Payton is certainly going to make Javonte Williams a key contributor of his offensive game plan.

Payton has watched over some elite rushing campaigns in his career from the likes of Deuce McAllister, Mark Ingram, Darren Sproles, and Pierre Thomas. Denver also signed Samaje Perrine this offseason from the Cincinnati Bengals. This means the team could use a running back by committee game plan again. Regardless, Sean Payton will get the most out of Javonte Williams this coming season whether he is the starting running back or is involved in another committee.

NFL Betting Guides [2023]