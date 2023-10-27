Jets RB Dalvin Cook Frustrated With Role: Will He Be Traded?

New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook expressed his frustration to reporters Thursday about his reduced role with the team. Will the Jets trade Cook before Tuesday’s deadline?

Jets RB Dalvin Cook Frustrated With Role

It doesn’t seem like #Jets RB Dalvin Cook has had trade conversations with his agent or GM Joe Douglas yet but it didn’t sound like something he would be opposed to either 🤷🏽 ‘I can’t control that my name [is] being floated around in trade rumors, might be a good thing, might be… pic.twitter.com/RP9sCW81fz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) October 26, 2023

When Cook signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Jets in August, the idea was to carry the load for fellow running back Breece Hall, who was coming off an ACL injury.

However, Hall has emerged as the top running back, while Cook has seen his carries reduced significantly. In the Jets’ Week 6 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Cook carried the ball three times for 12 yards.

On the season, Cook has 39 carries for 109 yards and zero touchdowns. That’s a far cry from Cook’s numbers in Minnesota, which saw the running back rush for four straight 1,000-yard seasons.

“Of course it’s frustrating,” Cook told reporters. “I’m an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. That’s just anyway. And, yeah, it’s frustrating. It’s new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game, or however many times. Of course it’s frustrating. It’s something that I’ve been adapting to.”

Will Dalvin Cook Get Traded?

With the limited role, Cook was asked if he approached the team, or vice versa, about being traded ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Cook said he would need to sit down with his agent and Jets general manager, Joe Douglas, to discuss trade options.

“It’s something I can’t control, that my name is being floated around in trade rumors,” Cook said. “It might be a good thing. Maybe [it’s] a bad thing.”

The Jets play the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.