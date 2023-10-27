NFL News and Rumors

Jets RB Dalvin Cook Frustrated With Role: Will He Be Traded?

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook

New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook expressed his frustration to reporters Thursday about his reduced role with the team. Will the Jets trade Cook before Tuesday’s deadline?

Jets RB Dalvin Cook Frustrated With Role

When Cook signed a one-year, $7 million contract with the Jets in August, the idea was to carry the load for fellow running back Breece Hall, who was coming off an ACL injury.

However, Hall has emerged as the top running back, while Cook has seen his carries reduced significantly. In the Jets’ Week 6 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Cook carried the ball three times for 12 yards.

On the season, Cook has 39 carries for 109 yards and zero touchdowns. That’s a far cry from Cook’s numbers in Minnesota, which saw the running back rush for four straight 1,000-yard seasons.

“Of course it’s frustrating,” Cook told reporters. “I’m an honest person, man. I work. I want to play. That’s just anyway. And, yeah, it’s frustrating. It’s new for me. I come from getting the ball 20 times a game, or however many times. Of course it’s frustrating. It’s something that I’ve been adapting to.”

Will Dalvin Cook Get Traded?

With the limited role, Cook was asked if he approached the team, or vice versa, about being traded ahead of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

Cook said he would need to sit down with his agent and Jets general manager, Joe Douglas, to discuss trade options.

“It’s something I can’t control, that my name is being floated around in trade rumors,” Cook said. “It might be a good thing. Maybe [it’s] a bad thing.”

The Jets play the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
