Jets Sign WR Mike Williams: Contract Details Revealed

Dan Girolamo
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81)

Free agent wide receiver Mike Williams is signing with the New York Jets. After spending the day with the organization in Florham Park, Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets. View the contract details below.

Jets Sign WR Mike Williams: Contract Details

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Williams is signing a one-year contract worth up to $15 million.

Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers released Williams after seven seasons in a cost-saving move. Williams was entering the final deal of his three-year, $60 million contract. Williams carried a 2024 cap number of $32.46, so by releasing the veteran receiver, the Chargers saved $20 million in cap space.

Williams has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons, including a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3 of the 2023 season. The injury is one of the reasons why Williams, 29, is signing an incentivized one-year “prove it” deal to potentially cash in next offseason.

Williams’ best season came in 2021 when the receiver caught 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Jets officially announced the signing on Tuesday afternoon. Plus, Williams got to enjoy a sandwich courtesy of NYJ Matt.

Mike Williams Is The Latest Addition To An Improved Jets Offense

The Jets entered the offseason with major holes at receiver and offensive line.

Signing Williams to play alongside Garrett Wilson significantly improves the Jets’ receiving corps.

Over the weekend, Jets general manager Joe Douglas signed former Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith to protect Aaron Rodgers’ blindside. The Jets also signed Morgan Mose and guard John Simpson.

If Rodgers can survive more than four plays, the Jets will be a significantly better offense in 2024.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
