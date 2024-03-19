Jets Sign WR Mike Williams: Contract Details Revealed

Free agent wide receiver Mike Williams is signing with the New York Jets. After spending the day with the organization in Florham Park, Williams agreed to a one-year contract with the Jets. View the contract details below.

Jets Sign WR Mike Williams: Contract Details

Sources: Former #Chargers WR Mike Williams is signing with the #Jets on a 1-year deal worth up to $15M, another weapon for Aaron Rodgers. He’s on a visit there today. pic.twitter.com/Ob8EZDTvkV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Williams is signing a one-year contract worth up to $15 million.

Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers released Williams after seven seasons in a cost-saving move. Williams was entering the final deal of his three-year, $60 million contract. Williams carried a 2024 cap number of $32.46, so by releasing the veteran receiver, the Chargers saved $20 million in cap space.

Williams has been plagued by injuries the last two seasons, including a season-ending ACL tear in Week 3 of the 2023 season. The injury is one of the reasons why Williams, 29, is signing an incentivized one-year “prove it” deal to potentially cash in next offseason.

Williams’ best season came in 2021 when the receiver caught 76 passes for 1,146 yards and nine touchdowns.

The Jets officially announced the signing on Tuesday afternoon. Plus, Williams got to enjoy a sandwich courtesy of NYJ Matt.

Mike Williams Is The Latest Addition To An Improved Jets Offense

OFFICIAL: HE CAME TO VISIT AND FOUND A NEW HOME. Welcome to the New York Jets, @darealmike_dub! 📰 https://t.co/esotTqcnp1 pic.twitter.com/VVCjmVWi4i — New York Jets (@nyjets) March 19, 2024

The Jets entered the offseason with major holes at receiver and offensive line.

Signing Williams to play alongside Garrett Wilson significantly improves the Jets’ receiving corps.

Over the weekend, Jets general manager Joe Douglas signed former Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyron Smith to protect Aaron Rodgers’ blindside. The Jets also signed Morgan Mose and guard John Simpson.

If Rodgers can survive more than four plays, the Jets will be a significantly better offense in 2024.