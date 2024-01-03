NFL News and Rumors

Jets Waive RB Dalvin Cook Before Final Game Of 2023 Season

Author image
Dan Girolamo
Sports Editor
2 min read
New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs with the ball Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd (56

Dalvin Cook’s time with the New York Jets has come to an end. Cook and the Jets mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Jets Waive RB Dalvin Cook Before Final Game Of Season

Cook was one of the Jets’ biggest offseason acquisitions, signing a one-year, $7 million contract on August 14, including $5.8 million in guarantees. Cook signed with the Jets to play alongside Aaron Rodgers.

However, Cook failed to gain any momentum as Breece Hall’s backup. Cook finishes his Jets’ tenure with 67 carries for 214 yards.

Cook was in trade rumors around the deadline, but the team elected to keep the veteran running back. However, his role decreased significantly in the past few weeks, culminating with a DNP in Week 17’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Dalvin Cook Looking To Sign With A Contender

Cook will be subject to a 24-hour waiver period.

With Cook being waived before the final game of the season, he can sign with a playoff team and chase a Super Bowl ring.

The Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens could be potential destinations for Cook.

Author image
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

