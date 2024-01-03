Jets Waive RB Dalvin Cook Before Final Game Of 2023 Season

Dalvin Cook’s time with the New York Jets has come to an end. Cook and the Jets mutually agreed to part ways on Tuesday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Four-time Pro Bowl RB Dalvin Cook and the #Jets have mutually agreed to part ways, allowing Cook the opportunity to play for a playoff team, per his agency @LAASportsEnt. The dynamic playmaker has fresh legs after minimal usage in NY and can now compete for a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/fhIjZo5tNw — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 2, 2024

Cook was one of the Jets’ biggest offseason acquisitions, signing a one-year, $7 million contract on August 14, including $5.8 million in guarantees. Cook signed with the Jets to play alongside Aaron Rodgers.

However, Cook failed to gain any momentum as Breece Hall’s backup. Cook finishes his Jets’ tenure with 67 carries for 214 yards.

Cook was in trade rumors around the deadline, but the team elected to keep the veteran running back. However, his role decreased significantly in the past few weeks, culminating with a DNP in Week 17’s loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Dalvin Cook Looking To Sign With A Contender

There was no reason for #Jets to sign Dalvin Cook. Money spent on him ($5.8m) could have easily gone to a backup QB (Minshew, Brissett) & OL depth (Pugh) that might have helped #NYJ reach playoffs. If not for Allen Lazard he’d be team’s worst FA signing pic.twitter.com/r7KzHyJ4S5 — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) January 2, 2024

Cook will be subject to a 24-hour waiver period.

With Cook being waived before the final game of the season, he can sign with a playoff team and chase a Super Bowl ring.

The Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, and Baltimore Ravens could be potential destinations for Cook.

Dalvin Cook is restructuring his deal to forfeit remaining guarantees, per source. https://t.co/fv9atmRnmh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2024