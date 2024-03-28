New York Jets owner Woody Johnson took to Twitter to refute the report that he and head coach Robert Saleh had a heated argument at the NFL’s annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Jets’ Woody Johnson Denies NFL Network’s Report Of Alleged Fight With Robert Saleh

According to @ColleenWolfe on the @AroundTheNFL show, Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson got into a “very heated conversation” at the NFL Owner’s Meeting, and it got awkward. (H/T @JakeAsmanShow / Clip-Full Show: https://t.co/vAse5baRnA) pic.twitter.com/V5wL5oEVEI — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 27, 2024

On the Around the NFL podcast, Colleen Wolfe said she heard from a “very reliable source” that Johnson and Saleh had a heated exchange earlier this week during a cocktail reception at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Wolfe added that the situation became “a little awkward.”

Johnson elected to respond to the allegations on Thursday, denying Wolfe’s report about the “heated argument.”

“All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the league meeting is absolutely false,” Johnson said on X. “It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard.”

All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the League Meeting is absolutely false. It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard. — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) March 28, 2024

SNY’s Connor Hughes tweeted that the verbal argument between Saleh and Johnson did not happen, saying he was in attendance at the party.

There was no verbal argument between Robert Saleh and Woody Johnson at the NFL’s annual meeting reception. I know because I was at the party where this apparently happened, feet from Saleh & Johnson, before Johnson & Jets contingent left. Woody took them out to dinner.… — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) March 28, 2024

Robert Saleh On The Hot Seat

"I was just sleeping 😂😂 All I remember was seeing Mike Tomlin for a second & then I was leaning against a pole & they were asking if I needed help out.. So I don't know if there was a heated argument between Robert Saleh & Woody Johnson" ~ @MarkKaboly #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/9mFO9o8nj1 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 28, 2024

Regardless of whether the heated exchange happened, one thing that doesn’t change is Saleh’s status as the head coach of the Jets.

After three seasons of below .500 football, Saleh enters the 2024 season on the hot seat. The Jets have missed the playoffs in 13 straight seasons, the longest drought by a North American team in the big four leagues (MLB, NBA, MLB, and NHL).

Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas likely have a playoff mandate this season. The team should be significantly better this season with a healthy Aaron Rodgers under center.

The Jets have also signed multiple free agents at key positions, including wide receiver Mike Williams, offensive tackle Tyron Smith, guard John Simpson, and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.