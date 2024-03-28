NFL News and Rumors

Jets’ Woody Johnson Denies NFL Network’s Report Of Alleged Fight With Robert Saleh

Dan Girolamo
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson took to Twitter to refute the report that he and head coach Robert Saleh had a heated argument at the NFL’s annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida.

Jets’ Woody Johnson Denies NFL Network’s Report Of Alleged Fight With Robert Saleh

On the Around the NFL podcast, Colleen Wolfe said she heard from a “very reliable source” that Johnson and Saleh had a heated exchange earlier this week during a cocktail reception at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.

Wolfe added that the situation became “a little awkward.”

Johnson elected to respond to the allegations on Thursday, denying Wolfe’s report about the “heated argument.”

“All this nonsense about a heated argument between Coach Saleh and me at the league meeting is absolutely false,” Johnson said on X. “It is yet another irresponsible report from NFL Network. Please disregard.”

SNY’s Connor Hughes tweeted that the verbal argument between Saleh and Johnson did not happen, saying he was in attendance at the party.

Robert Saleh On The Hot Seat

Regardless of whether the heated exchange happened, one thing that doesn’t change is Saleh’s status as the head coach of the Jets.

After three seasons of below .500 football, Saleh enters the 2024 season on the hot seat. The Jets have missed the playoffs in 13 straight seasons, the longest drought by a North American team in the big four leagues (MLB, NBA, MLB, and NHL).

Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas likely have a playoff mandate this season. The team should be significantly better this season with a healthy Aaron Rodgers under center.

The Jets have also signed multiple free agents at key positions, including wide receiver Mike Williams, offensive tackle Tyron Smith, guard John Simpson, and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

