JJ Redick Unleashes On Doc Rivers: 'There's Never Accountability'

Dan Girolamo
JJ Redick is not happy with Doc Rivers. The ESPN analyst unleashed on his former coach on Tuesday’s First Take.

JJ Redick Unleashes On Doc Rivers On First Take

Redick, who played for Rivers from 2013 to 2017 as a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, criticized Rivers for his negative comments following Milwaukee’s 113-110 loss to Memphis before the All-Star Break. Redick believes Rivers must hold himself more accountable instead of shifting the blame to the players.

“I’ve seen the trend for years. The trend is always making excuses,” Redick said on First Take. “Doc, we get it. Taking over a team in the middle of the season is hard. It’s hard. We get it, just like getting traded in the middle of the season is hard for a player. We get it. But it’s always an excuse. It’s always throwing your team under the bus.”

The Grizzlies were missing several stars, including Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. Yet, the Grizzlies found a way to defeat the Bucks with “G League guys and two-way guys.”

Redick also attacked Rivers for “taking credit” for the success of the James Harden trade to the Los Angeles Clippers.

“There’s never accountability with that guy [Rivers],” Redick passionately said.

Rivers took over in Milwaukee last month after the organization fired first-year head coach Adrian Griffin.

Stephen A. Smith Offers Honest Take About Doc Rivers

Across the desk during Redick’s rant was Stephen A. Smith, who acknowledged the severity of the conversation. Despite his relationship with Rivers, Smith offered an honest take on the situation in Milwaukee.

“Just go out there and coach. Here’s the deal. You [Rivers] were playing an advisor’s role in Milwaukee, and now all of a sudden, you the head coach,” Smith said. “The more you talk about how difficult this is, the more it brings attention to ‘wait a minute, nobody’s trying to hear that.’ You got the job. Go win.”

Smith pointed out Rivers’ failure to bring the Clippers and Philadelphia 76ers to the Conference Finals under his leadership. If it doesn’t work in Milwaukee, this could be the end for Rivers as a head coach in the NBA.

“If Doc Rivers, between this season and next season, doesn’t win, I think it will be his last coaching job in the NBA,” Smith added.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment.
Dan Girolamo

